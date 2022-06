It's a Go! July 2022

July 1-July 30

Festival: Eastern Music Festival, easternmusicfestival.org

July 1-Aug. 13

Exhibit: Ostensibly So: Sculpture from the Collection, Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

July 1

Concert: Demeanor, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

New movie: "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

July 4

Festival: Fun Fourth Festival, downtown Greensboro, downtowngreensboro.org/fun-fourth-festival

Event: Uncle Sam Jam, Oak Hollow Park, High Point, highpointnc.gov/1380/Uncle-Sam-Jam

July 5

Event: "The Masked Singer," hosted by Natasha Bedingfield, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

DVD release: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Downton Abbey: A New Era," "Memory"

July 7

Concert: An Evening with Vince Gill with Wendy Moten, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

July 8

Concert: Fiddle & Bow presents Bob Margolin, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

New movie: "Thor: Love and Thunder"

July 8-Aug. 6

Theater: "Soul Sistas: The Musical," Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

July 9

Concert: EMF Unity, featuring the Eastern Festival Orchestra, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

July 11

Film: Summer Film Fest — "The Man Who Knew Too Much," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 12

Film: Summer Film Fest — "Clueless," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 13

Film: Summer Film Fest — "The Great Gatsby" (1974), Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Film: Carolina Kids Club — "Raya and the Last Dragon," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 14

Film: Summer Film Fest — "There's Something About Mary," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 15

Concert: Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

New movie: "The Deer King," "Paw of Fury: The Legend of Hank," "Where the Crawdads Sing," "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

July 16

Festival: Summertime Brews Festival, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

July 18

Film: Summer Film Fest — "To Catch a Thief," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 19

Film: Summer Film Fest — "When Harry Met Sally," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

DVD release: "The Bob's Burgers Movie"

July 20

Film: Summer Film Fest — "Black Hawk Down," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Film: Carolina Kids Club — "Trolls World Tour," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 21

Film: Summer Film Fest — "Batman" (1989), Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 22

Concert: Ranford Almond, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Comedy: Teachers Only Comedy Tour with Eddie B., Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

New movie: "Nope"

July 22-July 31

Theater: RSVP Theatre presents "Mamma Mia!" rsvptheatre.org

July 23

Concert: Jeezy & K. Michelle, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Concert: Bianca Jade, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Event: "Lifted Voices: NC Democracy" with costumed interpreters, Greensboro History Museum, greensborohistory.org

July 24

Event: "Anthems of Change: When Journalists Gather" about African American journalists, Greensboro History Museum, greensborohistory.org

July 25

Film: Summer Film Fest — "Shadow of a Doubt," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 26

Film: Summer Film Fest — "Love & Basketball," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

DVD release: "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "The Lost City"

July 27

Film: Summer Film Fest — "From Here To Eternity," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Film: Carolina Kids Club — "Sing 2," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 28

Film: Summer Film Fest — "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

July 29

Event: Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Shelby J., The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

New movies: "Vengeance," "DC League of Super-Pets"