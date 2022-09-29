It's a Go! October 2022

Oct. 1-15

Oct. 1-Nov. 19

Theater: “Is There Life After 50?” Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Oct. 1

Concert: Greensboro Symphony with Michelle Cann, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Concert: Chris Meadows and the Dark Knights, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Oct. 1-2

Theater: High Point Community Theatre’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Oct. 3

Concert: Joshua Bell at UNCG’s University Concert and Lecture Series, vpa.uncg.edu

Oct. 4

DVD release: “DC League of Super-Pets”

Film: Hedy Lamarr in “Ecstasy,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Oct. 4-23

Oct. 5

Film: Hedy Lamarr in “Samson and Delilah,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Oct. 6

Film: Hedy Lamarr in “Ziegfeld Girl,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Oct. 6-7

Dance: Tommy Noon’s “Assembly,” Greensboro Project Space, danceproject.org

Oct. 7

New movies: “Amsterdam,” “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

Theater: “Hedy! The Life & Invention of Hedy Lamarr,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Event: Spin the Crown skate party, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Oct. 8

Dance: “Don Quixote” by Triad International Ballet, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Dance: Mainstage Performance, Van Dyke Performance Space, danceproject.org

Comedy: Real Talk Comedy, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Event: Carolina’s One Big Dog Show, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Oct. 11

DVD release: “Beast”

Concert: R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Oct. 13

Concert: Frankie Beverly & Maze, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Lecture: Shaun Leonardo at UNCG’s University Concert and Lecture Series, vpa.uncg.edu

Oct. 13-23

Theater: Community Theatre of Greensboro’s “The Wedding Singer,” ctgso.org

Oct. 14

Lecture: Urban Bush Women at UNCG’s University Concert and Lecture Series, vpa.uncg.edu

Oct. 15

Concert: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Concert: Abigail Dowd with Jane Kramer, at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Concert: Creative Greensboro presents Eva Noblezada, Van Dyke Performance Space, creativegreensboro.com

Oct. 15-16

Event: Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Oct. 16

Concert: Jazz pianist Diana Krall, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Oct. 18

DVD release: “Bullet Train”

Oct. 20

Concert: Brickman Across America, at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Lecture: Tennis legend Venus Williams, Guilford College Bryan Series, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Oct. 20-23

Theater: Creative Greensboro’s “The Invisible Dragon,” Van Dyke Performance Space, creativegreensboro.com

Oct. 20-26

Theater: High Point University’s “The Wolves,” highpoint.edu

Oct. 21

New movies: “Black Adam,” “Ticket to Paradise”

Event: Tyrus Live!, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Event: The Hidden: A Masquerade Ball, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Oct. 21-25

Opera: Piedmont Opera presents Verdi’s “La Traviata,” piedmontopera.org

Oct. 22

Event: Men Can Cook with a Twist, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Casting Crowns, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Event: An Evening with David Sedaris, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Oct. 23

Concert: Christan Nodal, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Oct. 25

DVD release: “Nope,” “The Invitation,” “Breaking”

Concert: Iron Maiden, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Film: “The Phantom of the Opera,” The Silent Series, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Oct. 25-20

Theater: “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Tanger Center, tangercenter.com

Oct. 26

Oct. 27-29

Theater: Greensboro College’s “9 to 5,” greensborocollege.com

Oct. 28

New movies: “Prey for the Devil,” “Till”

Event: N.C. A&T Homecoming Step Show, Greensboro Coliseum

Concert: An Evening with Jimmy Webb, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Oct. 29

Concert: 2022 Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: Lonestar, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Concert: Opus Concert — Choral Society of Greensboro at Well-Spring, creativegreensboro.com

Oct. 30

Concert: 2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert with Tye Tribbett, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Oct. 31

Happy Halloween!