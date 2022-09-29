It's a Go! October 2022

Oct. 1-15
Theater: UNCG’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” vpa.uncg.edu
Oct. 1-Nov. 19
Theater: “Is There Life After 50?” Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Oct. 1
Concert: Greensboro Symphony with Michelle Cann, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Concert: Chris Meadows and the Dark Knights, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Oct. 1-2
Theater: High Point Community Theatre’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Oct. 3
Concert: Joshua Bell at UNCG’s University Concert and Lecture Series, vpa.uncg.edu
Oct. 4
DVD release: “DC League of Super-Pets”
Film: Hedy Lamarr in “Ecstasy,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Oct. 4-23
Theater: Triad Stage’s “Rebellious,” triadstage.org
Oct. 5
Film: Hedy Lamarr in “Samson and Delilah,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Oct. 6
Film: Hedy Lamarr in “Ziegfeld Girl,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Oct. 6-7
Dance: Tommy Noon’s “Assembly,” Greensboro Project Space, danceproject.org
Oct. 7
New movies: “Amsterdam,” “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
Theater: “Hedy! The Life & Invention of Hedy Lamarr,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Event: Spin the Crown skate party, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Oct. 8
Dance: “Don Quixote” by Triad International Ballet, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Concert: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Dance: Mainstage Performance, Van Dyke Performance Space, danceproject.org
Comedy: Real Talk Comedy, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Event: Carolina’s One Big Dog Show, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Oct. 11
DVD release: “Beast”
Concert: R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Film: “Candyman,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Oct. 13
Concert: Frankie Beverly & Maze, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Lecture: Shaun Leonardo at UNCG’s University Concert and Lecture Series, vpa.uncg.edu
Oct. 13-23
Theater: Community Theatre of Greensboro’s “The Wedding Singer,” ctgso.org
Oct. 14
Lecture: Urban Bush Women at UNCG’s University Concert and Lecture Series, vpa.uncg.edu
Oct. 15
Concert: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Concert: Abigail Dowd with Jane Kramer, at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Concert: Creative Greensboro presents Eva Noblezada, Van Dyke Performance Space, creativegreensboro.com
Oct. 15-16
Event: Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Oct. 16
Concert: Jazz pianist Diana Krall, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Oct. 18
DVD release: “Bullet Train”
Oct. 20
Concert: Brickman Across America, at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Lecture: Tennis legend Venus Williams, Guilford College Bryan Series, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Oct. 20-23
Theater: Creative Greensboro’s “The Invisible Dragon,” Van Dyke Performance Space, creativegreensboro.com
Oct. 20-26
Theater: High Point University’s “The Wolves,” highpoint.edu
Oct. 21
New movies: “Black Adam,” “Ticket to Paradise”
Event: Tyrus Live!, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Event: The Hidden: A Masquerade Ball, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Oct. 21-25
Opera: Piedmont Opera presents Verdi’s “La Traviata,” piedmontopera.org
Oct. 22
Event: Men Can Cook with a Twist, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: Casting Crowns, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Event: An Evening with David Sedaris, Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Oct. 23
Concert: Christan Nodal, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Oct. 25
DVD release: “Nope,” “The Invitation,” “Breaking”
Concert: Iron Maiden, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Film: “The Phantom of the Opera,” The Silent Series, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Oct. 25-20
Theater: “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Tanger Center, tangercenter.com
Oct. 26
Film: “Hocus Pocus,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Oct. 27-29
Theater: Greensboro College’s “9 to 5,” greensborocollege.com
Oct. 28
New movies: “Prey for the Devil,” “Till”
Event: N.C. A&T Homecoming Step Show, Greensboro Coliseum
Concert: An Evening with Jimmy Webb, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Oct. 29
Concert: 2022 Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: Lonestar, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Concert: Opus Concert — Choral Society of Greensboro at Well-Spring, creativegreensboro.com
Oct. 30
Concert: 2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert with Tye Tribbett, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Oct. 31
Happy Halloween!