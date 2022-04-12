Just as segregated’: What’s next for Mecklenburg towns after court tosses charter school suit?

CHARLOTTE — Gregory “Dee” Rankin plans to keep on fighting even when the only option left is the N.C. Supreme Court.

Rankin was one of two parents who joined the state and Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP chapters in filing a lawsuit nearly two years ago to block a law enabling four municipalities to operate their own charter schools. They contend the law encourages racial segregation and financial inequity.

The state Court of Appeals dismissed the suit this week.

“As long as the bill is in place, it’s unfair. It’s unconstitutional,” said Rankin, a parent of three. “You’re excluding individuals, and it’s known that charter schools can be just as segregated as our traditional public schools.”

In the Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision last week, Judge Jeffery Carpenter wrote the plaintiffs “have not alleged in their complaint they sustained a direct injury, or that they are in immediate danger of sustaining a direct injury, resulting from the enactment of HB 514.”

Charter schools in North Carolina are primarily funded through state and local tax dollars and operated by independent boards of directors. Charter schools created by HB 514 would be funded by municipalities and able to limit admissions to residents of a town.

The suit argued the law created new public school districts separate from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for four predominantly white and affluent towns. If they draw away students, municipal charters also could reduce the district’s allotments from state and county sources.

Those who pushed for the law say they meant for it to address overcrowded public schools — something Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hopes to tackle with the construction of new schools.

Rankin and other plaintiffs will decide whether to request an intervention from the N.C. Supreme Court, which can choose to hear cases on what is known as “discretionary review.” But the odds of such a review are long.

“We are disappointed with this poorly reasoned decision,” Deborah Dicks Maxwell, president of the North Carolina NAACP said, “but are awaiting an in-depth review from our attorneys and branch partner.”

It’s not the first time town leaders and residents have wanted to splinter Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a district with about 140,000 students and 19,000 employees.

In 2006, then-Superintendent Peter Gorman promised to make the district less Charlotte-centric, fizzling one such effort.

In 2012, groups from north and south Mecklenburg wanted to split the system into three school districts: north, central and south.

Rankin, a Charlotte native, believes municipal charters are a loophole for towns to form their own school system.

“You’re taking public money to create a public school, yet my daughter, for example, wouldn’t be able to attend,” said Rankin, who is also running for school board this year. “We live a mile from the Huntersville line, but my daughter would be excluded. People don’t see the inequity that can be created from this.”