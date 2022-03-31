Landrys traveled similar road to the Final Four

Making it to the Final Four as a player is a memory for a lifetime. But watching your son also play in the NCAA men’s basketball semifinals and for the same school?

It will be priceless for Greensboro’s Pearce Landry, whose son Rob is a part of the North Carolina team that will face Duke on Saturday evening in New Orleans.

“As a dad there is nothing like watching your kids compete,” says Pearce, the chief executive officer and chief investment officer for Granville Capital in Greensboro. “Your heart is there for your kids and with your kids.”

Pearce was a captain on the North Carolina team that lost to Arkansas in a NCAA semifinal in 1995 in Seattle. He appeared in 34 games and averaged 3.9 points and 1.6 assists per game that season. If the Tar Heels had won the title that year, the Landrys would’ve had a chance to join a small fraternity as just the fifth father-and-son NCAA champions.

“The idea that Rob and Pearce Landry could be in the single digits of anything in NCAA basketball is hilarious,” says Pearce, 49. “It has nothing to do with either of our basketball abilities.”

'We obviously bring other intangibles'



Like his dad, Rob made the UNC basketball team as a walk-on. His older brother, also named Pearce, was on a similar path as a junior varsity player first, and they were teammates on that squad when Rob was a freshman and Pearce was a junior during the 2019-20 season. But the COVID-19 pandemic effectively ended Pearce’s college basketball career when the JV program was shut down for the 2020-21 season.

Rob thought that was the end of his career, too. With basketball on the back burner, he took a gap semester in spring 2021 to intern at Tavros Therapeutics, a biotech company in downtown Durham.

“I had a phenomenal experience learning about cancer research, both getting my hands dirty in the wet lab as well as spending a lot of time in the business development side of things,” says Rob, 21. “Long-term I’m aiming toward a biotech career, whether it’s on the business side or the science side.”

That’s not surprising considering Rob attended the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics in Durham after spending his first two years of high school at Greensboro Day School (and winning a NCISAA state title in 2017 with Pearce). Rob’s bio on the UNC basketball website notes that he earned a perfect score on the ACT, was a National Merit Award finalist and received an academic scholarship to UNC's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

For as much as he focused on academics during the 2020-21 school year, Rob still had a passion for basketball. He texted a couple of the UNC coaches in October 2021 and was told the chances of having a JV team and season were “pretty grim,” but he learned the Tar Heels were having open tryouts for the varsity.

Rob “had not touched a basketball for 20 months,” his dad says, but he whipped himself into shape in two weeks and earned one of two spots, along with classmate Jackson Watkins.

“I was fortunate to be given the opportunity to make the team and play with them," says Rob, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard.

He has appeared in only three games and played just under three minutes total, but that’s OK with him. His father shared a similar academic background as a Morehead Scholar at UNC, and both were realistic about their roles on the team.

“I was not put on the UNC basketball team because I was somehow going to help us win more, and the same with Robert,” Pearce says. “We obviously bring other intangibles to a team. We’re willing to work hard and get our butts kicked (at practice) and do what the coaches say.”

Rob takes his responsibilities with the basketball program as seriously as he takes his studies.

“Scout team is definitely the biggest part basketball-wise, preparing the team by trying to mimic the opponent as well as possible,” Rob says. “It’s also just being a friend and being someone the coaches can rely on to do the right thing at all times. Making sure I’m going to class and keeping the team GPA up as much as possible is a benefit as well.”

The benefit for Rob is a chance to not only go to the Final Four as a member of the UNC basketball program, but to be a part of a Tar Heels team that will face archrival Duke in a historic semifinal at the Caesars Superdome. His father and his mother, Anne, will be there, but older brother Pearce, an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in New York, and younger brother Marshall, a sophomore at UNC, will be unable to attend.

“Making it to the Final Four is special in any year,” Rob says, “but making it in my first year and being able to play Duke in the Final Four in the biggest game of our lives is a pretty crazy opportunity that I’ve been given.”

What has his father told him about the experience of participating in a Final Four?

“I just told him that as the tournament progresses the circus gets bigger,” Pearce says. “I said that’s the biggest difference, but the essence of the game is still the same.”

'It is that big'

The circus leading up to Saturday night’s UNC-Duke game is well under way, with Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis enjoying a banner first season and Mike Krzyzewski trying to win a sixth NCAA title in his final season as Duke’s coach.

“Saturday night is the national championship,” Pearce says. “I don’t know whether whoever wins will be able to pull it back together and get ready for Monday night. It’s going to be really tough. It is that big. I don’t care what coaches and players say about it being just another game.”

Rob says the Tar Heels have talked about the implications.

“I was having a conversation about it with one of my teammates, Duwe Farris, (Tuesday),” Rob says, “and we were saying how this game is one of those games that’s the ultimate level-the-playing-field game because even though some of my teammates have played for USA basketball and won gold medals, this is the biggest game of our lives, for any of us. We’re all approaching it in the same manner, knowing the gravity of the situation and really taking it seriously.”

Rob was given one last bit of advice.

“Soak it all in,” Rob says his dad told him. “This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You can never expect to go to a Final Four again because the road to a Final Four is so challenging and filled with so many upsets and March Madness. You just really have to appreciate the moment, but also stay humble and when it comes time to practice really lock in and focus and understand there’s a job to be done.

“He was saying (Tuesday) that you really just have to stick to the Carolina basketball pillars: 1. It’s amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who gets the credit; and 2. Play hard, play smart and play together. Those are enough to do well in the Final Four and appreciate it.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

