 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIFE BUDGET - Nov. 15, 2020
0 comments

LIFE BUDGET - Nov. 15, 2020

  • 0

SUNDAY, Nov. 15

————— LIFE FRONT (D1) —————

Billboard: 110220-gnr-lif-wishlist-promo

Story 1: Shared content module: 110220-110820_HOME

Story 2 or inside: (Annette) 111520-gnr-lif-pet-shop, xx inches, x photo(s)

————— INSIDE LIFE —————

111520-gnr-lif-remote, x inches, x photos (Annette will pull)

111520-gnr-lif-tv, 26 inches, 1 photos

111520-gnr-lif-graedon, 18 inches, People's Pharmacy kicker

Fillers: 

  • Shared module: 110520_PETS-LOOK WHO'S TALKING
  • Shared module: 102220_TECHNOLOGY-REVIEW-MOTOROLA RAZR
  • Shared module: 100820_TECHNOLOGY-SCANNERS
  • 111520-gnr-lif-dixon, 34 inches, 20 photos, Amy Dixon colsig
  • 111520-gnr-lif-houseplants, 32 inches, 2 photos
  • 111520-gnr-lif-trees, 18 inches, 1 photo

————— PUZZLE PAGE —————

Annie, Astro, Crossword, Crossword solution, Bridge, Jumble, Jumble solution, Today in history, Kakuro, Sudoku, Boggle

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
What they're saying
Z-no-digital

What they're saying

"Today is a truly historic day. The most votes ever cast in a presidential election. For the first time in our history we have a woman elected…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News