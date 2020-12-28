 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIFE BUDGET MASTER
0 comments

LIFE BUDGET MASTER

  • 0

MONDAY, XX

————— HEALTH —————

Story 1: xxxx20-gnr-lif-, x inches, x photos

Story 2: xxxx20-gnr-lif-health, 20-25 inches, label/logo: Health briefs

————— PUZZLE PAGE (in various sections) —————

Annie, Astro, Comics, Sudoku, Boggle, Crossword, Jumble, Bridge

---

WEDNESDAY, XX

————— SAVOR (D1) —————

Story 1: xxxx20-gnr-lif-, x inches, x photos

First Wednesday of the month: xxxx20-gnr-lif-uncorked, x inches, Ed Williams/Uncorked colsig

Occasional: xxxx20-gnr-lif-ethnosh, x inches, x photos, info box

————— INSIDE LIFE —————

xxxx20-gnr-lif-recipe-swap, x inches

xxxx20-gnr-lif-food-calendar

————— PUZZLE PAGE —————

Annie, Astro, Comics, Sudoku, Boggle, Crossword, Jumble, Bridge

---

FRIDAY, XX

Billboard — Pet of the Week and online promo

Story 1: xx20-gnr-lif-xxxxxx, xx inches, x photo(s)/art

Story 2: xx20-gnr-lif-xxxxxx, xx inches, x photo(s)/art

————— INSIDE LIFE —————

xxxx20-gnr-com-religion-calendar, x inches

xxxx20-gnr-com-student, x inches, x photos or mugs

xxxx20-gnr-com-scout, x inches, x mugs

xxxx20-gnr-com-club, x inches, x mugs

xxxx20-gnr-com-team, x inches, x photos or mugs - None for Aug. 14

xxxx20-gnr-com-milestones, x inches, x photos or mugs

————— PUZZLE PAGE —————

Annie, Astro, Comics, Sudoku, Boggle, Crossword, Jumble, Bridge

---

SUNDAY, XX

————— LIFE FRONT (D1) —————

Story 1: xxxx20-gnr-lif-, x inches, x photos

Story 2: xxxx20-gnr-lif-pet-shop, xx inches, x photo(s)

Story 3: xxxx20-gnr-lif-richman, x inches, Joyce Richman colsig

Story 3: xxxx20-gnr-lif-lane, x inches, Mac Lane colsig, x photo

————— INSIDE LIFE —————

xxxx20-gnr-lif-remote, x inches, x photos

xxxx20-gnr-lif-tv, x inches, x photos

xxxx20-gnr-lif-graedon, x inches, People's Pharmacy kicker

xxxx20-gnr-lif-annie Dear Annie kicker

xxxx20-gnr-lif-astro Horoscope kicker

————— PUZZLE PAGE —————

Crossword, Crossword solution, Bridge, Jumble, Jumble solution, Today in history, Kakuro, Sudoku, Boggle

---

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News