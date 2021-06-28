Local briefs

2 found fatally shot,

1 hurt on front porchEDEN — When Rockingham County Sheriff’s investigators stepped onto the front porch of a residence late Sunday night, they found two people dead and a third wounded by gunshots.

The double homicide occurred at 160 Dan River Church Road. The wounded person, listed in critical condition on Monday morning, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of the victims until their relatives can be notified, the release said. No arrests have been made.

Investigators believe that the victims were gathered on the porch at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday when one or more people fired shots from the woodline next to the house. The sheriff’s office is calling the shooting a targeted crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.

