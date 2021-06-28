Local briefs

2 found fatally shot,
1 hurt on front porchEDEN — When Rockingham County Sheriff’s investigators stepped onto the front porch of a residence late Sunday night, they found two people dead and a third wounded by gunshots.
The double homicide occurred at 160 Dan River Church Road. The wounded person, listed in critical condition on Monday morning, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of the victims until their relatives can be notified, the release said. No arrests have been made.
Investigators believe that the victims were gathered on the porch at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday when one or more people fired shots from the woodline next to the house. The sheriff’s office is calling the shooting a targeted crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.
Rags blocking pipe cause sewage spill
GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro discharged approximately 2,625 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole at 2730 Dumont Drive into South Buffalo Creek, according to a news release from the city.
The discharge occurred for approximately 1½ hours on Saturday and was caused by an accumulation of rags in an 6.6-inch sewer main, the release said. South Buffalo Creek is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.
The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck. Lime was spread out on the affected area and nearby hydrants opened to flush the creek, according to the release.
Brewing company plans kiosk at park
GREENSBORO — Little Brother Brewing will open a kiosk in downtown’s LeBauer Park later this summer, the brewery announced Monday.
The “Lawn Service” kiosk will feature a full coffee and tea bar, rotating selection of craft beer taps and curated wine list, as well as ice cream and baked goods, according to a news release from the company.
Slated to open in August, the kiosk also will include items from Counter Culture Coffee, Camino Bakery, Homeland Creamery and My Brother’s Cookies.
The space, across from the Porterhouse Burger kiosk, is being renovated to add a wraparound bar and operable windows to create an open-air atmosphere, according to the release.
