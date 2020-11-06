 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local news in brief
0 comments

Local news in brief

  • 0

More charges

for armed voter

CHARLOTTE — A man who was arrested at a voting site on Election Day is facing additional charges after he went to the site for a third time.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers were told that Justin Dunn, who had been recently released from jail, returned to the polling site shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. He left before police arrived.

Police said the 36-year-old Dunn wore a holstered gun when he voted Tuesday morning, but was asked to leave after casting his ballot following complaints from others who said they felt intimidated.

Dunn left, but then returned later and was arrested. He was charged with second-degree trespassing.

After the third incident, a magistrate issued a warrant charging Dunn with second-degree trespassing — again.

Massive shark

reappears off coast

BUXTON — A massive great white shark who often swims off of North Carolina's coast has kept an active satellite tag longer than any other of her kind.

Scientists tagged the shark, named Katherine, seven years ago off Cape Cod.

Katherine is 14 feet long and weighs 2,300 pounds. She has spent a large part of her life swimming near the Outer Banks. Five years ago, she swam through Oregon Inlet and traveled around the Pamlico Sound before resurfacing near Cape Point in Buxton.

Wire Reports

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Z-no-digital

Unofficial election results

Results are unofficial until certified by the N.C. State Board of Elections. Get complete results at greensboro.com. Party designations: C is …

Z-no-digital

Unofficial election results

Results are unofficial until certified by the N.C. State Board of Elections. Get complete results at greensboro.com. Party designations: C is …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News