Local news in brief

More charges

for armed voter

CHARLOTTE — A man who was arrested at a voting site on Election Day is facing additional charges after he went to the site for a third time.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers were told that Justin Dunn, who had been recently released from jail, returned to the polling site shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. He left before police arrived.

Police said the 36-year-old Dunn wore a holstered gun when he voted Tuesday morning, but was asked to leave after casting his ballot following complaints from others who said they felt intimidated.

Dunn left, but then returned later and was arrested. He was charged with second-degree trespassing.

After the third incident, a magistrate issued a warrant charging Dunn with second-degree trespassing — again.

Massive shark

reappears off coast

BUXTON — A massive great white shark who often swims off of North Carolina's coast has kept an active satellite tag longer than any other of her kind.

Scientists tagged the shark, named Katherine, seven years ago off Cape Cod.