Local news in brief

Four injured in assault at complex

GREENSBORO — Four people were injured in what authorities are calling an aggravated assault at The Province apartment complex, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Fulton Street, an area of the apartment complex, on a call of shots fired. They found four people with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The victims were taken to a local hospital, according to the release.

The UNCG Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet at about 6:30 p.m. that shots had been fired at the off-campus student housing complex.

The police department indicated in its release that the incident was an aggravated assault, but did not specify if it was a shooting. A message left with the Greensboro police department spokesman was not returned.

City ordered to pay media coalition’s fees

ASHEVILLE — A judge has ordered a city to pay more than $4,000 in attorneys costs to a coalition of media outlets that successfully sued to open a portion of a City Council retreat.