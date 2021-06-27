Local news in brief

Four injured in assault at complex
GREENSBORO — Four people were injured in what authorities are calling an aggravated assault at The Province apartment complex, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Fulton Street, an area of the apartment complex, on a call of shots fired. They found four people with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The victims were taken to a local hospital, according to the release.
The UNCG Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet at about 6:30 p.m. that shots had been fired at the off-campus student housing complex.
The police department indicated in its release that the incident was an aggravated assault, but did not specify if it was a shooting. A message left with the Greensboro police department spokesman was not returned.
City ordered to pay media coalition’s fees
ASHEVILLE — A judge has ordered a city to pay more than $4,000 in attorneys costs to a coalition of media outlets that successfully sued to open a portion of a City Council retreat.
The judge’s June 21 order said the city of Asheville must reimburse the Citizen Times, Mountain Xpress, Carolina Public Press and Blue Ridge Public Radio for their legal fees.
In March, Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Steven Warren ruled that it would be illegal for the council to close the public part of its annual retreat. The city subsequently announced that all of the retreat, except for a team-building portion, would be streamed online.
The city had argued that a five-hour portion of the retreat was not an official meeting, but only an informal gathering. But the judge ruled that it was a meeting subject to North Carolina’s open meetings law.
Pilot crashes while cropdusting fields
WAXHAW — A helicopter pilot survived a crash after hitting power lines while cropdusting fields Sunday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the pilot “managed to walk away” without injury.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
Sunday’s incident marks the third time since 2019 that a cropdusting helicopter has crashed after hitting power lines in Union County, the sheriff’s office said.
