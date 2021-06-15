 Skip to main content
Lottery results for June 16
Lottery results for June 16

**Change day in N.C. and Va. lotteries to Wednesday**

N.C. lottery

Pick 3 Day: 8-8-4

Pick 4 Day: 4-3-8-6

Va. lottery

Pick 3 Day: 7-3-4

Pick 4 Day: 4-2-0-3

