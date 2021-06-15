Lottery results for June 16
Related to this story
Most Popular
Z-no-digital
RALEIGH — As North Carolina, and the country, looks to leave the coronavirus behind, not everything is returning to normal just yet. Gov. Roy …
Z-no-digital
Guilford College's interim president and trustees chairman share updates on various issues at the private Quaker school.
Z-no-digital
Sunday bus routes to expand in July
Z-no-digital
The weekend is here and as we head into summer in early June, here are some ways to enjoy the weekend.
Z-no-digital
It's a staggering total — $3.4 billion. That’s how much bad roads and congestion in North Carolina costs drivers in vehicle ownership costs.
Z-no-digital
The section of the asphalt walking and biking path from North Centennial Street to North University Parkway will close beginning Monday, with reopening expected in mid-August.