Matt Sickels learned his first guitar licks from grandma.

One weekend while she was babysitting him and his brother, they learned she had a 1964 Jaguar guitar.

“And, so she busted it out and started playing,” Sickels said.

From there, he went on to form a band with his brother, an enterprise which was later joined by his father, who was a musician as well.

In a recent interview, Sickels spoke about the Sickels Boys Band, about how he became a music instructor and about being an ‘80s rock kid.

How did you get your start in music?

I’m from Akron, Ohio, and my dad was a weekend warrior musician. His band practiced every week, and I was around it a lot.

My grandmother also played guitar, and so when my dad would play gigs on the weekend, we would go over to grandma’s house to get babysat.

Went to school in Cleveland, Ohio at Cuyahoga Community College, and then after that moved to Georgia, where I graduated from the Atlanta Institute of Music. And I ended up in Greensboro, because I got hired to join a corporate-style band. I met my wife, and now this is home.

Who are some of your musical influences?

The biggest impact would be (English guitarist) Guthrie Govan, Santana, Neal Schon from Journey. When I heard them, life changed, but there are plenty of other guitar players, too.

How would you describe your music?

I’m kind of all over the place. But, I’ve always been an ‘80s rock kid at heart. I should have said that Van Halen is one of my biggest influences as well. When I went on to school, I studied jazz and classical, but my original stuff always leans back towards ‘80s style rock.

How did the Sickels Boys Band you had growing up come about?

That was me and my brother, and my dad at one point too. We kind of grew up idolizing him. We would go in and sit in on his band when we were pretty young. But I started out basically playing live with my brother, who’s a phenomenal musician. At the time, he was mainly a drummer. He was probably one of my biggest inspirations. Getting to hang with him and playing with him all the time was great. We ended up winning all these talent shows and getting this crazy buzz. He was twirling sticks, I was playing behind my head like Marty McFly from “Back to the Future.” We did some local TV shows, did a talent show on a cruise ship. We were 11, 13 years old. And then my dad’s band split up and he joined us. I started teaching him bass. But he was a great singer and drummer, and we had all his connections from his old band, places he used to play. So, we’re playing bar gigs, and we were allowed to be there because our dad was with us.

We created a pretty big ruckus, but looking back, I play a lot better now than I ever did back then.

What is your creative process like?

It depends on the season of life I’m in. Sometimes someone will hire you to write a song or produce something for them. In those cases you cater to what they asked for. But, if I go for my own creative process, it’s more like a brain dump. I’ll just be mowing the yard and I’ll have an idea come into my head. I’ve got to shut off the mower, run upstairs and record it before I lose it. Anything I hear in my head, I want to play on my instruments. A lot of times, if I write a song I’ll do the full song. I’ll hear the entire piece and then go record it. And then when I get in the studio with whoever I am collaborating with, we start subtracting things or adding other things.

How did you get interested in teaching?

When I was going to school, I was also teaching at a music store in Atlanta. As I was doing that, I was practicing 10 hours a day, and one of my instructors called and asked if I could fill in and teach a class. And it was a class I was supposed to be attending. So I taught the class that I was supposed to sign in for. Don’t know if a lot of my classmates enjoyed the fact that I was teaching the class, but I taught it, and everybody learned from it. And after that, I was like, “You know, I might really enjoy doing this.” I liked seeing other people progress because of my help. Everybody wants to become a rock star, but as a musician, you’ve got to keep your opportunities open. So, I thought I’d teach on the side when I’m in town. It’s also pretty lucrative if you can work up a good clientele.

So, for the last 10 years or so, I’ve taught between 40 and 50 students a week, on top of playing gigs. A lot of musicians struggle because they’re just looking for the next bar gig. But, I was able to see the bigger picture pretty early.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I do enjoy the occasional karaoke, but I don’t usually sing in the shower, unless it’s an idea I’m fleshing out in my head. But, if I had one shower left, and you get to take a shower and sing whatever you want, I’d probably sing “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Seems like a nice last jam.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I would have loved to have opened for Queen, for Freddy Mercury. He was one of the best talents of the last century. Unfortunately, he died so young.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I would say my favorite song to play is the next one, the next original song. It’s always fun to see your work come to fruition and then be able to perform it in front of people. That’s probably the most rewarding thing.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

I had a lady one time come up to me when I was performing solo guitar, and I was playing “Rock With You” by Michael Jackson, and she comes up to me during the middle of the performance, couldn’t even wait until the end of the song, and asked me, “Are you ever going to play some Michael Jackson?”

I just looked at her and thought, “So, am I not playing it well enough that you recognize it?” She seemed a little inebriated, so I let it pass, but it was funny. I’m literally in the middle of one of the biggest Michael Jackson songs and everybody else is bopping their heads.

The weirdest thing is I was playing a gig with a band that I was with for a while, but the gentleman that owned the band played keys and rhythm guitar, and he decided to leave the stage for 30 or 40 minutes. I think he was a raging alcoholic, too. But we kept playing and it didn’t matter. But, the weirdest part of it is when he came back and finished out the show, he decided to try to dock me pay, even though I had stayed up there and played my tail off.

What’s next for you?

The teaching is covering a lot of the finances, so I don’t have to play any gigs that I don’t want to do. I really look forward to seeing that when I do play, it’s something I want to do. A lot of times when you’re in bands and collaboratives with other people, you have to be considerate, you have to be a team player, which are good traits to have. But, after 30 years of doing it, you get a little tired of hearing people’s opinions. I look forward to doing the kind of music I want to do, whatever that might be.