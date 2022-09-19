Meet the ‘winningest man in barbecue’

RALEIGH — There’s no denying that North Carolinians love barbecue, and everyone has their favorite restaurant.

But for some, making barbecue at home presents a challenge.

Enter Myron Mixon, the celebrity pitmaster who appeared at this weekend’s Southern Ideal Home Show at the State Fairgrounds. There, he coached attendees through making what Mixon considers one of the most intimidating cuts of meat for home cooks: brisket.

Mixon, who hails from Georgia — where, he says, the barbecue largely resembles North Carolina’s beloved eastern-style, vinegar-based barbecue — claims the title of “winningest man in barbecue.” He has several state, national and world barbecue championships to his name, both as an individual and with his team. He’s also the star of Cooking Channel’s “BBQ Pitmasters.”

“The biggest fear that anyone that’s barbecuing, it’s always overcooking,” Mixon said.

In an attempt to avoid that, though, many people may end up undercooking their meats, Mixon said — which can be a health hazard.

His top tip for overcoming that issue is a simple one: use a meat thermometer. Even he, with all those barbecue championships under his belt, continues to use a meat thermometer in his pit endeavors, he said.

“You never get too good to use your meat thermometer to cook with,” Mixon said. “Always use your meat thermometer, and you’ll never turn out undercooked or overcooked proteins. They’ll always be perfect.”

With so much experience, we, of course, had to ask Mixon his thoughts on the schools of barbecue.

Calling himself a history buff, Mixon said he has a deep appreciation for the traditional ways of cooking barbecue, both in his home state of Georgia, as well as in other states like North Carolina.

Still, he’s seen how barbecue has changed over time and in recent years with new methods.

His prediction for which school will reign supreme across the barbecue world?

“For barbecue to progress and move forward, in my opinion, it’s got to blend. It’s got to blend to things that everybody wants today,” Mixon said. “I think you keep the elements of traditional barbecue, but you got to go forward.”

That might look like barbecue joints offering sweeter sauces than they typically have, Mixon said, “because everybody loves sweet,” or maybe offering new takes on traditional barbecue through different dishes, such as barbecue nachos.

“I think that’s gonna happen,” Mixon said.