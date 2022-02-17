Mikethings

INTRO HERE.

The Temptations and the Four Tops

The Temptations and the Four Tops will perform together on one stage for one night only on Friday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The 7:30 p.m. concert is a Motown, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Lifetime Achievement double header.

The Temptations will perform hits such as “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” and "I Can’t Get Next to You." The Four Tops will perform their hits such as “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" and “It’s the Same Old Song.”

And none other than local saxman Scott Adair and his Carolina Horns will them up.

Tickets start at $35 at tangercenter.com.

Yevgeny Kutik with the Greensboro Symphony

Violinist Yevgeny Kutik will perform the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto No. 1 with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra on Saturday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.