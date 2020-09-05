COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: BYU at Navy (ESPN)

GOLF

Noon: PGA, Tour Championship (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (WXII, ESPN+)

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets (MLB)

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)

6:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland (MLB)

9 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego (FS1)

9:10 p.m.: Houston at Oakland (ESPN+)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto (TNT)

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver (TNT)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia or New York Islanders (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30: UEFA Nations, Czech Republic vs. Scotland (ESPNews)

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Show (CBS Sports)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

WNBA

6 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Phoenix (CBS Sports)

