Movie Guide

"Come Play" — Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into our world. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)

"Die Hard" — A police officer is at his wife's Christmas party when terrorists take over the building, and he's the only one who can save them all. R. (AMC18)

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000) — The Grinch tries to ruin Christmas for the citizens of Whoville. Stars Jim Carrey. PG. (FS)

"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018, animated) — The Grinch tries to ruin Christmas for the citizens of Whoville. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch. PG. (AMC18)

"Elf" — An elf realizes he's actually human and goes on a search to find his biological father, who didn't know he existed. PG. (RC, FS)

"Freaky" — When Millie Kessler becomes the latest target of the Butcher (Vince Vaughn), the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. R. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8)

"Half Brothers" — A successful Mexican executive finds out he has a free-spirited American half-brother. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)