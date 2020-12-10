Movie Guide

Key:
AMC8: AMC High Point 8, 2705 N. Main St., High Point.
AMC18: AMC Classic Greensboro 18, 4822 Koger Blvd., Greensboro.
BR: Cinemark Brassfield Cinema Ten, 2101 New Garden Road, Greensboro.
FS: Amstar 18 — Four Seasons Station, 2700 Vanstory St., Greensboro.
RC: Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
Check with theaters for COVID-19 protocols.
Some of the films listed are on streaming services.
* * * *
"All My Life" — A couple's wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer. PG-13. (RC)
"Archenemy" — A teen meets a mysterious man who claims he lost his superpowers after arriving from another dimension. Together, they work to break up a local drug syndicate. Not rated. (RC)
"Buddy Games" — Six friends reunite to play the buddy games — an insane competition filled with absurd physical and mental challenges. R. (FS)
"Come Play" — Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into our world. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"Die Hard" — A police officer is at his wife's Christmas party when terrorists take over the building, and he's the only one who can save them all. R. (AMC18)
"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000) — The Grinch tries to ruin Christmas for the citizens of Whoville. Stars Jim Carrey. PG. (FS)
"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018, animated) — The Grinch tries to ruin Christmas for the citizens of Whoville. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch. PG. (AMC18)
"Elf" — An elf realizes he's actually human and goes on a search to find his biological father, who didn't know he existed. PG. (RC, FS)
"Freaky" — When Millie Kessler becomes the latest target of the Butcher (Vince Vaughn), the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. R. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8)
"Half Brothers" — A successful Mexican executive finds out he has a free-spirited American half-brother. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"Honest Thief" — A bank robber (Liam Neeson) makes a deal for a reduced sentence but is then framed for murder. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"Kinky Boots the Musical" — A filmed performance of the the musical in which a drag queen attempts to rescue a shoe factory by designing fabulous and fetishistic footwear. Not rated. (BR)
"Let Him Go" — A retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson. R. (BR, AMC18)
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" — Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927. R. (FS)
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — Things go terribly awry for a man who wants to create the perfect Christmas for his family. PG-13. (AMC18, RC)
"On-Gaku: Our Sound" — Three young misfits decide to form a band to impress girls in this animated film. Not rated. (RC)
"Parallel" — A group of friends stumble upon a mirror that serves as a portal to a "multiverse" but soon discover that importing knowledge from the other side has dangerous consequences. Not rated. (RC)
"Spell" — A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and is found by a Hoodoo practitioner who claims she can heal him. But there are consequences. R. (FS)
"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"The Croods: A New Age" — The Crood family finds an idyllic new home but must learn to live with a family that's a couple of steps up the evolutionary ladder. PG. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"The Last Vermeer" — A soldier investigates a renowned Dutch artist who is accused of conspiring with the Nazis. R. (AMC18, RC)
"The Midnight Sky" — A lone scientist in the Arctic races to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. PG-13. (RC)
"The New Mutants" — Five teenage mutants find their memories turning into terrifying realities. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"The Polar Express" (animated) — When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. G. (RC)
"The War With Grandpa" — A grandson schemes to get his bedroom back from the grandpa (Robert De Niro) who has taken it. PG. (FS, AMC8)
"Unhinged" — After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. R. (FS)
"Vanguard" — Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization. PG-13 (FS)
"White Christmas" — Two war buddies fall for two sisters and follow the girls to a resort in Vermont owned by their former World War II commanding officer. PG. (FS)
"Wild Mountain Thyme" — A young woman hopes to win the heart of her oblivious neighbor, who is jolted into pursuing his dreams when his family farm is going to be sold. PG-13. (RC, FS)
"Wonder Woman" — Diana meets an American pilot and goes with him into battle during World War I in hopes of ending the conflict. PG-13. (AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
