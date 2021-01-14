Movie Guide

Key:
AMC8: AMC High Point 8, 2705 N. Main St., High Point.
AMC18: AMC Classic Greensboro 18, 4822 Koger Blvd., Greensboro.
BR: Cinemark Brassfield Cinema Ten, 2101 New Garden Road, Greensboro.
FS: Amstar 18 — Four Seasons Station, 2700 Vanstory St., Greensboro.
RC: Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
Check with theaters for COVID-19 protocols.
Some of the films listed are also on streaming services.
* * * *
"Bad Boys" (1995) — After the $100 million worth of heroin they recently confiscated is stolen from station headquarters, two detectives must prove that they weren't involved. Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. R. (AMC18)
"Fatale" — A married man's life turns into a living nightmare when he has a one-night stand with a manipulative woman who turns out to be a detective. R. (AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"Harriet" (2019) — The story of Harriet Tubman, from her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad. Stars Cynthia Enrivo, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr. PG-13. (AMC18)
"Monster Hunter" — A group of soldiers is transported to a new world where they team up with a mysterious hunter to fight monsters. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"News of the World" — Five years after the Civil War, a news reader comes across a 10-year-old girl who had been taken by the Kiowa people and vows to return her to her aunt and uncle. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"One Night in Miami" — On the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X, to discuss the responsibility of being successful Black men during the civil rights movement. R. (RC, FS)
"Pinocchio" (2019) — Geppetto's puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures. PG-13. (AMC18, RC, FS)
"Promising Young Woman" — Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be — she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past. R. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"Ride Along" (2014) — For two years, security guard Ben (Kevin Hart) has tried to convince James (Ice Cube), a veteran cop, that he is worthy of James' sister, Angela. When Ben is finally accepted into the police academy, James decides to test his mettle by inviting him along on a shift deliberately designed to scare the trainee. PG-13. (BR, AMC18)
"Selma" (2014) — In 1965, an Alabama city became the battleground in the fight for suffrage. Despite violent opposition, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his followers pressed forward on an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, and their efforts culminated in President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. PG-13. (AMC18)
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018) — Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. But he soon realizes that he isn't the only one. PG. (BR)
"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18)
"The Croods: A New Age" — The Crood family finds an idyllic new home but must learn to live with a family that's a couple of steps up the evolutionary ladder. PG. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"The Dark Crystal" (1992) — Raised by the noble race called the Mystics, Jen has been told that he is the last survivor of his own race, the Gelflings. He sets out to try to find a shard of the Dark Crystal, a powerful gem that once provided balance to the universe. (FS)
"The Emperor's New Groove" (2000) — An arrogant young emperor is transformed into a llama by his power-hungry adviser — the devious diva Yzma. Kuzco's only chance to get back to normal rests with a good-hearted peasant named Pacha. Together, they must return Kuzco to the throne before Yzma tracks them down and finishes him off. G. (AMC18, FS)
"The Pursuit of Happyness" (2006) — A struggling salesman takes custody of his son as he's poised to begin a life-changing career. Based on a true story about a man named Christopher Gardner. PG-13. (AMC18)
"The War With Grandpa" — A grandson schemes to get his bedroom back from the grandpa (Robert De Niro) who has taken it. PG. (FS)
"Wonder Woman 1984" — Diana Prince maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)