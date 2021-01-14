Movie Guide

"Selma" (2014) — In 1965, an Alabama city became the battleground in the fight for suffrage. Despite violent opposition, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his followers pressed forward on an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, and their efforts culminated in President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. PG-13. (AMC18)

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018) — Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. But he soon realizes that he isn't the only one. PG. (BR)

"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18)

"The Croods: A New Age" — The Crood family finds an idyllic new home but must learn to live with a family that's a couple of steps up the evolutionary ladder. PG. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)

"The Dark Crystal" (1992) — Raised by the noble race called the Mystics, Jen has been told that he is the last survivor of his own race, the Gelflings. He sets out to try to find a shard of the Dark Crystal, a powerful gem that once provided balance to the universe. (FS)