Movie Guide

"Back to the Future" — Teen Marty McFly is thrown back to the 1950s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend goes awry. Marty meets young versions of his parents and has to make sure they fall in love, or he'll cease to exist. PG. (AMC18)

"Bad Boys" (1995) — After the $100 million worth of heroin they recently confiscated is stolen from station headquarters, two detectives must prove that they weren't involved. Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. R. (AMC18)

"Fatale" — A married man's life turns into a living nightmare when he has a one-night stand with a manipulative woman who turns out to be a detective. R. (AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" — Ferris Bueller has an uncanny skill at cutting classes and getting away with it. Intending to make one last duck-out before graduation, Ferris calls in sick, "borrows" a Ferrari and embarks on a one-day journey through the streets of Chicago. On Ferris' trail is high school principal Rooney, determined to catch him in the act. PG-13. (BR)

"Heaven" — A middle-aged paramedic struggles to find meaning in his everyday life — until he wakes up in heaven. PG-13. (BR)