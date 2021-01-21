Movie Guide

Key:
AMC8: AMC High Point 8, 2705 N. Main St., High Point.
AMC18: AMC Classic Greensboro 18, 4822 Koger Blvd., Greensboro.
BR: Cinemark Brassfield Cinema Ten, 2101 New Garden Road, Greensboro.
FS: Amstar 18 — Four Seasons Station, 2700 Vanstory St., Greensboro.
RC: Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
Check with theaters for COVID-19 protocols.
Some of the films listed are also on streaming services.
* * * *
"Abominable" — After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain. PG. (AMC18)
"All My Life" — Jennifer Carter and Solomon Chau are a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple who are ready to start their lives together. But when Solomon finds out he has terminal liver cancer, their hopes for a summer wedding become impossible. With time running out, their friends and families soon devise an inspirational plan to help Jennifer and Solomon realize their dream wedding. PG-13. (BR)
"Back to the Future" — Teen Marty McFly is thrown back to the 1950s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend goes awry. Marty meets young versions of his parents and has to make sure they fall in love, or he'll cease to exist. PG. (AMC18)
"Bad Boys" (1995) — After the $100 million worth of heroin they recently confiscated is stolen from station headquarters, two detectives must prove that they weren't involved. Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. R. (AMC18)
"Fatale" — A married man's life turns into a living nightmare when he has a one-night stand with a manipulative woman who turns out to be a detective. R. (AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" — Ferris Bueller has an uncanny skill at cutting classes and getting away with it. Intending to make one last duck-out before graduation, Ferris calls in sick, "borrows" a Ferrari and embarks on a one-day journey through the streets of Chicago. On Ferris' trail is high school principal Rooney, determined to catch him in the act. PG-13. (BR)
"Heaven" — A middle-aged paramedic struggles to find meaning in his everyday life — until he wakes up in heaven. PG-13. (BR)
"Mission: Impossible — Fallout" — Ethan Hunt and his team join forces with a CIA assassin to prevent a plan by an arms dealer and a group of terrorists to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. PG-13. (AMC18)
"Monster Hunter" — A group of soldiers is transported to a new world where they team up with a mysterious hunter to fight monsters. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"News of the World" — Five years after the Civil War, a news reader comes across a 10-year-old girl who had been taken by the Kiowa people and vows to return her to her aunt and uncle. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"No Man's Land" — When a vigilante border patrol turns fatal, a man flees on horseback to Mexico, seeking forgiveness from the victim's father. PG-13. (RC, FS)
"One Night in Miami" — On the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X, to discuss the responsibility of being successful Black men during the civil rights movement. R. (FS)
"Our Friend" — A caring man puts his own life on hold to help out his friends, a couple who is facing a devastating crisis. R. (RC)
"Pinocchio" — Geppetto's puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures. PG-13. (AMC18, RC, FS)
"Promising Young Woman" — Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be — she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past. R. (AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18)
"The Big Lebowski" — When Jeff "The Dude" Leboswki is mistaken for Jeffrey Lebowski, aka The Big Lebowski, he's roughed up and has his precious rug peed on. The Dude then tracks down his namesake, who offers him a job. His wife has been kidnapped and he needs a reliable bagman. Aided and hindered by his pals Walter Sobchak, a Vietnam vet, and Donny, master of stupidity. R. (AMC18)
"The Croods: A New Age" — The Crood family finds an idyllic new home but must learn to live with a family that's a couple of steps up the evolutionary ladder. PG. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"The Emperor's New Groove" (2000) — An arrogant young emperor is transformed into a llama by his power-hungry adviser — the devious diva Yzma. Kuzco's only chance to get back to normal rests with a good-hearted peasant named Pacha. Together, they must return Kuzco to the throne before Yzma tracks them down and finishes him off. G. (AMC18, FS)
"The Marksman" — Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"The Thing" (1982) — When an American research team in remote Antarctica take in a stray dog, it brutally attacks both human beings and canines in the camp, and they discover that the beast can assume the shape of its victims. A resourceful helicopter pilot and the camp doctor lead the camp crew in a desperate, gory battle against the vicious creature before it picks them all off, one by one. R. (FS)
"The War With Grandpa" — A grandson schemes to get his bedroom back from the grandpa (Robert De Niro) who has taken it. PG. (BR, FS)
"Wonder Woman 1984" — Diana Prince maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)