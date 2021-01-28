Movie Guide

"Remember the Titans" — A Virginia high school is forced to integrate and learn to be together as players and eventually friends. PG. (AMC18, FS)

"Storks" — Storks used to deliver babies, but now they deliver packages. But when the Baby Factory produces an adorable but wholy unauthorized girl, the top delivery stork must make the drop off before his boss finds out. PG. (BR)

"Supernova" — A gay couple — one a musician, the other a novelist — embark on a road trip as dementia starts to take hold of one of them. R. (AC)

"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18)

"The Croods: A New Age" — The Crood family finds an idyllic new home but must learn to live with a family that's a couple of steps up the evolutionary ladder. PG. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8, AC)

"The Dissident" — When a Washington Post journalist disappears after entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, his fiancée and dissidents around the world are left to piece together the clues to a brutal murder and expose a global cover-up. PG-13. (AC)