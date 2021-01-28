Movie Guide

Key:
AC: Alamance Crossing Stadium 16, 1090 Piper Lane, Burlington.
AMC8: AMC High Point 8, 2705 N. Main St., High Point.
AMC18: AMC Classic Greensboro 18, 4822 Koger Blvd., Greensboro.
ASH: Cinemark Asheboro, 400 Randolph Mall, Asheboro.
BR: Cinemark Brassfield Cinema Ten, 2101 New Garden Road, Greensboro.
FS: Amstar 18 — Four Seasons Station, 2700 Vanstory St., Greensboro.
RC: Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
Check with theaters for COVID-19 protocols.
Some of the films listed are also on streaming services.
"All My Life" — A sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple is ready to start life together. But when the husband finds out he has terminal liver cancer, their hopes for a summer wedding become impossible. Their friends and families devise an inspirational plan to help them realize their dream wedding. PG-13. (BR)
"Brothers By Blood" — A man remains tormented by his sister's death, while his cousin grows more powerful in the hierarchy of the family crime business. R. (AC)
"Come Play" — Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into our world. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"Fatale" — A married man's life turns into a living nightmare when he has a one-night stand with a manipulative woman who turns out to be a detective. R. (AMC18, FS, AMC8, AC)
"Groundhog Day" — A cynical weatherman finds himself reliving the same day over and over while on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day. PG. (BR, AMC18, FS)
"Heaven" — A middle-aged paramedic struggles to find meaning in his everyday life — until he wakes up in heaven. PG-13. (BR)
"Kung Fu Panda" — A clumsy panda dreams of becoming a kung fu legend. He gets his chance when a villain threatens his homeland. PG. (BR)
"Monster Hunter" — A group of soldiers is transported to a new world where they team up with a mysterious hunter to fight monsters. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8, AC)
"News of the World" — Five years after the Civil War, a news reader comes across a 10-year-old girl who had been taken by the Kiowa people and vows to return her to her aunt and uncle. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8, AC)
"No Man's Land" — When a vigilante border patrol turns fatal, a man flees on horseback to Mexico, seeking forgiveness from the victim's father. PG-13. (FS, AC)
"One Night in Miami" — On the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X to discuss the responsibility of being successful Black men during the civil rights movement. R. (FS, AC)
"Our Friend" — A caring man puts his own life on hold to help out his friends, a couple who is facing a devastating crisis. R. (RC)
"Pinocchio" — Geppetto's puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures. PG-13. (AMC18, AC)
"Promising Young Woman" — Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be — she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past. R. (AMC18, FS, AMC8, AC)
"Remember the Titans" — A Virginia high school is forced to integrate and learn to be together as players and eventually friends. PG. (AMC18, FS)
"Storks" — Storks used to deliver babies, but now they deliver packages. But when the Baby Factory produces an adorable but wholy unauthorized girl, the top delivery stork must make the drop off before his boss finds out. PG. (BR)
"Supernova" — A gay couple — one a musician, the other a novelist — embark on a road trip as dementia starts to take hold of one of them. R. (AC)
"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18)
"The Croods: A New Age" — The Crood family finds an idyllic new home but must learn to live with a family that's a couple of steps up the evolutionary ladder. PG. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8, AC)
"The Dissident" — When a Washington Post journalist disappears after entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, his fiancée and dissidents around the world are left to piece together the clues to a brutal murder and expose a global cover-up. PG-13. (AC)
"The Marksman" — Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8, AC)
"The Thing" (1982) — When an American research team in remote Antarctica take in a stray dog, it brutally attacks both human beings and canines in the camp, and they discover that the beast can assume the shape of its victims. A resourceful helicopter pilot and the camp doctor lead the camp crew in a desperate, gory battle against the vicious creature before it picks them all off, one by one. R. (FS)
"The War With Grandpa" — A grandson schemes to get his bedroom back from the grandpa (Robert De Niro) who has taken it. PG. (AMC18, FS)
"Wonder Woman 1984" — Diana Prince maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8, AC)