Movie Guide

"Spell" — A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and is found by a Hoodoo practitioner (Loretta Devine) who claims she can heal him. But there are consequences. R. (RC, AMS18)

"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18, AMS18)

"The Empty Man" — On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. PG-13 (AMC18)

"The Last Vermeer" — A soldier investigates a renowned Dutch artist who is accused of conspiring with the Nazis. R. (AMC18, RC, AMS18)

"The New Mutants" — Five teenage mutants find their memories turning into terrifying realities. PG-13. (AMC 18, AMS18)

"The Polar Express" — When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. G. (AMS18)

"The Santa Clause" — A divorced dad finds he must replace Santa before the next Christmas arrives. PG. (BR, AMC18, AMS18, AMC8)

"The War With Grandpa" — A grandson schemes to get his bedroom back from the grandpa (Robert De Niro) who has taken it. PG. (BR, AMC18, AMS18, AMC8)