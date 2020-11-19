Movie Guide

Key:
AMC8: AMC High Point 8, 2705 N. Main St., High Point
AMC18: AMC Classic Greensboro 18, 4822 Koger Blvd., Greensboro
AMS18: Amstar 18 — Four Seasons Station, 2700 Vanstory St., Greensboro
BR: Cinemark Brassfield Cinema Ten, 2101 New Garden Road, Greensboro
RC: Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
"2 Hearts" — A college student falls in love with a classmate, and a Cuban exile falls for a beautiful flight attendant. PG-13. (AMC18)
"A Carolina Christmas" — Paradise, S.C., has hired a new city inspector who is determined to shut down Christmas in this romantic comedy. (RC)
"A Christmas Story" — Ralphie Parker heads off bullies and continues his quest for a Red Ryder air rifle. PG. (AMC18)
"Buddy Games" — Six friends reunited to play the buddy games — an insane competition filled with absurd physical and mental challenges. R. (RC, AMS18)
"Come Away" — Alice and her mischievous brother Peter find themselves in magical realms. PG. (RC, AMS18)
"Come Play" — Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into our world. PG-13. (BR, AMS18, AMC8)
"Fate/Stay Night (Heaven's Feel) III. Spring Song" — Japanese anime. Third in a trilogy. (BR)
"Fatman" — Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin, hired by a precocious 12-year-old, after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. R. (RC)
"Freaky" — When Millie Kessler becomes the latest target of the Butcher (Vince Vaughn), the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. R. (BR, RC, AMS18, AMC8)
"Hillbilly Elegy" — A Yale Law student drawn back to his Appalachian hometown reflects on his family's history and his own future. R. (AMS18)
"Honest Thief" — A bank robber (Liam Neeson) makes a deal for a reduced sentence but is then framed for murder. PG-13. (AMC18, RC, AMS18)
"Let Him Go" — A retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson. R. (BR, RC, AMS18, AMC8)
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants a perfect Christmas for his family but that is not to be. PG-13. (AMS18)
"Sound of Metal" — A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into free fall when he begins to lose his hearing. R. (AMS18)
"Spell" — A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and is found by a Hoodoo practitioner (Loretta Devine) who claims she can heal him. But there are consequences. R. (RC, AMS18)
"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18, AMS18)
"The Empty Man" — On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. PG-13 (AMC18)
"The Last Vermeer" — A soldier investigates a renowned Dutch artist who is accused of conspiring with the Nazis. R. (AMC18, RC, AMS18)
"The New Mutants" — Five teenage mutants find their memories turning into terrifying realities. PG-13. (AMC 18, AMS18)
"The Polar Express" — When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. G. (AMS18)
"The Santa Clause" — A divorced dad finds he must replace Santa before the next Christmas arrives. PG. (BR, AMC18, AMS18, AMC8)
"The War With Grandpa" — A grandson schemes to get his bedroom back from the grandpa (Robert De Niro) who has taken it. PG. (BR, AMC18, AMS18, AMC8)
"True to the Game 2" — After her friend's death, a NYC journalist becomes the target of a criminal looking to collect on a debt. R. (RC)
"Unhinged" — After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. R. (AMC18, AMS18)
"Vanguard" — Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization. (BR, RC, AMS18)
