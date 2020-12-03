Movie Guide

Key:
AMC8: AMC High Point 8, 2705 N. Main St., High Point.
AMC18: AMC Classic Greensboro 18, 4822 Koger Blvd., Greensboro.
BR: Cinemark Brassfield Cinema Ten, 2101 New Garden Road, Greensboro.
FS: Amstar 18 — Four Seasons Station, 2700 Vanstory St., Greensboro.
RC: Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
Check with theaters for COVID-19 protocols.
Some of the films listed are on streaming services.
"All My Life" — A couple's wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer. PG-13. (RC)
"Buddy Games" — Six friends reunite to play the buddy games — an insane competition filled with absurd physical and mental challenges. R. (RC, FS)
"Come Play" — Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into our world. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8)
"Die Hard" — A police officer is at his wife's Christmas party when terrorists take over the building, and he's the only one who can save them all. R. (BR, AMC18, RC)
"Elvis: That's the Way It Is: Special Edition" — Elvis returns from 13 years of concentrating on movie roles to perform his "Summer Festival" run of shows in Las Vegas. Not rated. (AMC18, FS)
"Fatman" — Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin, hired by a precocious 12-year-old, after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. R. (RC)
"Freaky" — When Millie Kessler becomes the latest target of the Butcher (Vince Vaughn), the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. R. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"Frozen" — When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice, her sister Anna goes in search of a solution. PG. (BR, AMC18)
"Gremlins" — A teen breaks the rules for his new pet and creates gremlins that terrorize his city. PG. (AMC18)
"Half Brothers" — A successful Mexican executive finds out he has a free-spirited American half-brother. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, FS, AMC8)
"Honest Thief" — A bank robber (Liam Neeson) makes a deal for a reduced sentence but is then framed for murder. PG-13. (AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"Knives Out" — The death of a crime novelist causes his family and caretakers to come under question. PG-13 (AMC18)
"Let Him Go" — A retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson. R. (BR, AMC18)
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" — Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927. R. (RC)
"Spell" — A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and is found by a Hoodoo practitioner who claims she can heal him. But there are consequences. R. (FS)
"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"The Last Vermeer" — A soldier investigates a renowned Dutch artist who is accused of conspiring with the Nazis. R. (AMC18, RC)
"The New Mutants" — Five teenage mutants find their memories turning into terrifying realities. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"The Polar Express" — When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. G. (BR)
"The War With Grandpa" — A grandson schemes to get his bedroom back from the grandpa (Robert De Niro) who has taken it. PG. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"True to the Game 2" — After her friend's death, a NYC journalist becomes the target of a criminal looking to collect on a debt. R. (RC)
"Unhinged" — After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. R. (FS)
"Vanguard" — Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization. PG-13 (FS)
