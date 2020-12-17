Movie Guide

Key:
AMC8: AMC High Point 8, 2705 N. Main St., High Point.
AMC18: AMC Classic Greensboro 18, 4822 Koger Blvd., Greensboro.
BR: Cinemark Brassfield Cinema Ten, 2101 New Garden Road, Greensboro.
FS: Amstar 18 — Four Seasons Station, 2700 Vanstory St., Greensboro.
RC: Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
Check with theaters for COVID-19 protocols.
Some of the films listed are on streaming services.
"Breach" — Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat — a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what's left of humanity. R. (RC)
"Come Play" — Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into our world. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000) — The Grinch tries to ruin Christmas for the citizens of Whoville. Stars Jim Carrey. PG. (FS)
"Elf" — An elf realizes he's actually human and goes on a search to find his biological father, who didn't know he existed. PG. (FS)
"Fatale" — A married man's life turns into a living nightmare when he has a one-night stand with a manipulative woman who turns out to be a detective. R. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"Freaky" — When Millie Kessler becomes the latest target of the Butcher (Vince Vaughn), the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. R. (AMC18, FS)
"Half Brothers" — A successful Mexican executive finds out he has a free-spirited American half-brother. PG-13. (AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" — A clash between good and evil awaits as young Harry, Ron and Hermione prepare for a final battle against Lord Voldemort. PG-13. (BR)
"Honest Thief" — A bank robber (Liam Neeson) makes a deal for a reduced sentence but is then framed for murder. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"Hunter Hunter" — A fur trapper leaves his wife and daughter behind to kill a rogue wolf in the remote wilderness. But they soon become increasingly worried when a severely injured man shows up to disrupt their peaceful existence. Not rated. (RC)
"It's a Wonderful Life" — As George Bailey is about to jump from a bridge, he rescues his guardian angel, Clarence, who shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn't been for all his good deeds over the years. PG. (FS)
"Let Him Go" — A retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson. R. (AMC18)
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — Things go terribly awry for a man who wants to create the perfect Christmas for his family. PG-13. (BR, FS)
"Parallel" — A group of friends stumble upon a mirror that serves as a portal to a "multiverse" but soon discover that importing knowledge from the other side has dangerous consequences. Not rated. (RC)
"Tenet" — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. PG-13. (AMC18, FS)
"The Croods: A New Age" — The Crood family finds an idyllic new home but must learn to live with a family that's a couple of steps up the evolutionary ladder. PG. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
"The Midnight Sky" — A lone scientist in the Arctic races to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. PG-13. (RC)
"The Muppet Christmas Carol" — The Muppets perform the traditional holiday tale from Charles Dickens. G. (AMC18, RC)
"The Polar Express" (animated) — When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. G. (AMC18, RC)
"The Star" — A small donkey finds himself on an incredible journey with some of his animal friends with a purpose bigger than he can imagine. PG-13. (AMC18)
"The War With Grandpa" — A grandson schemes to get his bedroom back from the grandpa (Robert De Niro) who has taken it. PG. (FS)
"Unhinged" — After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. R. (FS)
"Vanguard" — Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization. PG-13 (FS)
"White Christmas" — Two war buddies fall for two sisters and follow the girls to a resort in Vermont owned by their former World War II commanding officer. PG. (FS)
"Wild Mountain Thyme" — A young woman hopes to win the heart of her oblivious neighbor, who is jolted into pursuing his dreams when his family farm is going to be sold. PG-13. (RC, FS)
"Wonder Woman" — Diana meets an American pilot and goes with him into battle during World War I in hopes of ending the conflict. PG-13. (BR, AMC18, RC, FS, AMC8)
