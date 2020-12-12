N.C. couple basks in the glow of being the 'crazy Christmas lights people'

Last year, the walking paths that wind through a sea of lights were a narrow two feet wide and a maze gave kids a place to burn off energy.

"This year, I made the walkways a whole lot wider, we didn't do the maze and I made the place around the sleigh a lot bigger so families can space out and won't be on top of each other," Mike said. "I feel like we are doing the best we can to get through it without changing it to the point that people can't enjoy it and talk to each other."

Those who feel more comfortable in their car can still enjoy the lights as they drive through the display. For those who want to experience it on foot, there is parking along the lake.

Of course, there was also the option to reconsider that cancellation they weighed early on. But Tonia said it's hard to step back when it has become such a big part of their lives.

"It makes our Christmas every year to do this, but especially this year because it is so different for everybody," she said. "If it weren't for the lights, we wouldn't have any of our traditions this year."

Preserving the traditions of their guests is also what kept them on track.