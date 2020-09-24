N.C. pastor yells 'white power' from truck during weekend Trump parade, videos show

Unanswered questions

Squire believes that Hursey is the man who shouted "white power" at her from the black truck, and several people have said on social media that they believe the same.

In a 22-minute phone interview with the N&O, Hursey agreed to provide contact information for people who would vouch for him, but he never followed up.

He would not answer direct questions about his actions during the parade. His social media accounts, along with the online presence of Bynum Baptist Church, where he's a pastor, have gone dark.

Hursey said that he did not have a formal role in the Young Republicans political organization nor in his family's barbecue business, Hursey's Bar-B-Q, which has several restaurants in Alamance County.

Chuck Hursey, Jesse Hursey's father, emphasized that his business had nothing to do with the rally or subsequent truck convoy. He said that his son does not work for any of the restaurants, but he doubted his son was the person recorded yelling "white power."