NC guild creates quilts to comfort people in need

Exchange Foothills Quilters Guild

Linda McNeary and Ginny Huntley work on their quilt on Sept. 7, 2022 in Shelby, N.C. . They are members of the Foothills Quilters Guild.

 Rebecca Stizes - member, The Star

SHELBY — Each month, a group of quilters gathers to work on service projects, participate in workshops, swap quarters, hold demonstrations and attend conferences.

Welcome to the Foothills Quilters Guild, whose mission is to preserve and promote the art of — that's right — quilting.

The group also does good in the community and recently received a $2,500 grant to help further that work.

The Foothills Quilters Guild was chartered in 1986 by 20 women who wanted to share their love of quilting. The guild has grown over the years, and today there are many members who live in nearby counties in both North and South Carolina.

“What we do is we make quilts, and we deliver them to hospice and to oncology there in Cleveland County, like lap quilts for the oncology and then bigger quilts for hospice because they go on the bed,” said Linda McNeary, a guild member.

She said last year the guild delivered around 400 pillowcases to a children’s hospital in Charlotte.

“We also do have speakers that come in that teach new techniques to the guild,” McNeary continued. “We have workshops and some speakers come and show their quilts off to the guild.”

A member for 13 years, she said the guild is looking to add its roster of 40. When the COVID-19 pandemic happened, like many things, it had an adverse effect on the guild. Some members died. Others stopped attending.

“We need to grow again,” McNeary said. “We’re down to 40 members, and we really need more than that.”

She said members come from Gaston and Cleveland counties and as far away as Gaffney, S.C.

“I like being able to create something that you can’t purchase,” McNeary said. “Something that’s part of me. I’ve been sewing since I was about 10 so I’ve done all different things. I’ve done all kinds of sewing, and this was just a different avenue.”

McNeary enjoys making the quilts for other people in need.

“I like the way we are creating things to make life easier for some people that don’t have the comforts that we have,” she said.

Ginny Huntley, a retired teacher, said she joined the Foothills Quilters Guild in 2000 and has enjoyed making quilts for hospice patients and others.

She said a lot of time and expense is invested in the quilts, and each one is made with top-quality fabric.

“It’s kind of addictive,” Huntley explained. “If you like fabric and like a challenge and know a little bit about a sewing machine, it’s a lot of fun.”

Huntley said she started out sewing her clothes when she was young because she was taller than most girls.

“And I grew up around grandparents and both my grandmothers quilted,” she said. “I liked fabric and geometry. You take geometry and fabric and come up with quilts.”

Huntley loves the challenge of creating new quilts, especially with digitally printed fabric.

“If you ever go to these national quilt shows you’ll see quilts done like a portrait of animals, people and landscapes. You would think it’s a painting.”

