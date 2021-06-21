NC may change mail-in voting, voter registration and more. What you need to know.

RALEIGH — Several laws for voters and elections in North Carolina could soon change.
One deals with mail-in voting, moving up the deadline for ballots to be sent back in. Another bans outside groups from giving grants to counties for election funding, which is uncommon but did happen in 2020 for pandemic-related needs. A third would expand online voter registration and create a mobile unit to bring people IDs, if they don't have one already, which could be used to vote if the state's currently blocked voter ID law is allowed to take effect.
Here are answers to some questions, since the bills are complicated — and opponents say that for some of them, there's more than what meets the eye.
What would be the new deadline?
Senate Bill 326 would move up the deadline for mail-in voting to Election Day, eliminating the current three-day grace period which allows for people to wait until Election Day to finish and mail their ballots.
Republicans say it would make people trust elections but Democrats say it will result in thousands of legitimate ballots being thrown out.
What is the motivation behind this?
Democrats and voting rights activists have repeatedly tried to tie these bills to restrictive voting laws that have been pursued nationwide in light of former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was tainted by widespread voter fraud. Some Republicans have referenced Trump's mail-in voting theories in their support of the plan, but other Republicans have sought to distance the plan from Trump's rhetoric. During Wednesday's debate Daniel referenced how North Carolina was under a national spotlight as it waited to announce whether Trump or Biden had won here, but he also said his main inspiration was a controversial legal settlement the state elections board made in 2020 with liberal activists who had sued, which extended the normal three-day grace period to 12 days.
Do other states do this?
It's nearly an even split. North Carolina is one of 21 states, plus Washington, D.C., that let ballots come in after Election Day. That means most states, 29 of them, do have the Election Day deadline Republicans want North Carolina to have. Those are mostly red states but do include some blue states. Democratic President Joe Biden's longtime home of Delaware does it, Republicans here have been fond of reminding their Democratic colleagues when they call the proposal a voter suppression bill.
If this becomes law, when should I mail in my ballot to be sure it counts?
At least three days before the election, if not a week or more. It's hard to say, especially if there are problems with the mail at election time in the future, like there were last year.
Who votes by mail and will be affected by this?
It appears North Carolina's rising numbers of unaffiliated voters could be most at risk of having their votes thrown out in the future if this change becomes law — perhaps explained by them taking longer to make up their minds than voters who are members of a political party.
Historically, Republicans tend to vote by mail more than anyone else. But they also tend to get their ballots in the mail earlier. Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer provided The News & Observer with data showing that in 2016, for example, Republicans cast 40% of the state's mail-in ballots but only 32% of the ballots that came in after the election. Democrats were equal in both categories, but unaffiliated voters stuck out as having 38% of the late-arriving absentee ballots even though they only cast 29% of the total.
Didn't more Democrats vote by mail in 2020, though?
Yes, but that was largely due to coronavirus and the fact that prominent conservative figures including then-President Donald Trump downplayed the risks of COVID-19 at the same time they also spread unfounded claims about fraud in mail-in voting.
However, the tendency for Republicans to mail their ballots early also reversed in 2020. GOP voters were the most likely to cast late-arriving ballots last year, Bitzer's data shows. So the big question is whether future elections will carry on the same trends as 2020, or if they will go back to the nearly polar opposite statistics of years prior.
What's being done related to voter ID?
Senate Bill 724 would create a mobile unit to bring people identification cards that would be acceptable for voting if the state's currently blocked voter ID law is allowed to go back into place by state and federal courts. It also has a provision that Republicans say would expand access to online voter registration, by requiring the elections board to offer that in addition to the Division of Motor Vehicles. Voting rights activists say it would actually be harmful, not helpful.