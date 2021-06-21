NC may change mail-in voting, voter registration and more. What you need to know.

Do other states do this?

It's nearly an even split. North Carolina is one of 21 states, plus Washington, D.C., that let ballots come in after Election Day. That means most states, 29 of them, do have the Election Day deadline Republicans want North Carolina to have. Those are mostly red states but do include some blue states. Democratic President Joe Biden's longtime home of Delaware does it, Republicans here have been fond of reminding their Democratic colleagues when they call the proposal a voter suppression bill.

If this becomes law, when should I mail in my ballot to be sure it counts?

At least three days before the election, if not a week or more. It's hard to say, especially if there are problems with the mail at election time in the future, like there were last year.

Who votes by mail and will be affected by this?

It appears North Carolina's rising numbers of unaffiliated voters could be most at risk of having their votes thrown out in the future if this change becomes law — perhaps explained by them taking longer to make up their minds than voters who are members of a political party.