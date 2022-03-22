NCAA swimming title was reward for Alexandra White's hard work and perseverance

Alexandra White didn’t get to swim at the NCAA Division III women’s championships in her first two years at Kenyon College, but it wasn't her fault.

The former Wesleyan standout “dropped times and qualified for nationals” as a freshman and was ready to compete at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, but the championships were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. White’s sophomore season was basically wiped out again by COVID, so “coming into this year I was really excited and really ready to compete at the team level again,” she says.

That excitement was nothing compared to what White and her teammates felt Saturday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, where the Ladies won the school’s NCAA-record 24th title.

“It was basically us just screaming for 20 minutes,” the 20-year-old Greensboro swimmer says. “To be able to get on the podium and hold the trophy with your team and coaches was just incredible!”

The team trophy wasn’t the only one White got to hold. She teamed with Emmie Mirus, Crile Hart and Sydney Geboy to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 30.39 seconds and also earned All-America status in the 50 free (third place) and the 100 free (eighth) and as a member of the 400 free relay team (third).

“It was something we’d been talking about all year,” White says of the team championship. “We believed it was a possibility that we could win. Once we won, I was just amazed and really proud of everyone on the team. We set a goal at the beginning and we reached it.”

The goal was to dethrone 10-time defending champion Emory, and Kenyon did that by the narrowest of margins, 446 points to 439.

“It was a special meet for the Kenyon Ladies,” coach Jess Book says, “one where every swim mattered.”

White says the key for Kenyon’s swimmers was learning “that it’s not just the hard work that you put in the pool, but it’s also the team culture that you create. The group of women I swim with are the best friends I’ll ever have. … We hold each other up and we hold each other accountable. That’s a big factor.”

That culture of the swimming program was something that attracted White to Kenyon, a private liberal arts college with about 1,700 students in Gambier, Ohio.

“When I came here and saw how close the team was on my recruiting trip it was a really fun atmosphere,” White says. “I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.”

The biology major also knew it was a school where she would be challenged academically and have an opportunity to compete for national championships athletically.

“The practices, getting up at 5:45 in the morning three days a week, Saturdays when you’re at the pool for three hours and practicing at night when you’re trying to do school as well … it’s definitely challenging and at some points much harder than others,” White says. “You know it’s worth it in the end. You just kind of have to keep going.”

Book, the Ladies’ coach, says that attitude was a big reason for White’s success at nationals.

“Alexandra has had an amazing year of growth as a swimmer,” he says. “Her performances at NCAAs were pivotal for our team’s success, and were built on a tremendous year – or in reality, two years. As a swimmer she committed herself fully to her craft and has grown into a leader on our team – both in the water and out of it. I am extremely proud of what she has done and excited to see her journey continue.”

What’s next in that journey now that White is an All-American and has a team championship? After graduation she plans to pursue a degree as a physician assistant. She comes from a medically oriented family: mom Jada is a nurse and dad Mark is a certified athletics trainer at Southeast Guilford.

But first, there’s the pursuit of a 25th NCAA team title next season.

“We all got a taste of winning, and we don’t want to lose it,” White says. “We’ll work just as hard as we did this year to get there.”

