 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
0 Comments

NCHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

WEST REGIONAL

Tuesday's games

BOYS

CLASS 4-A

No. 17 Mooresville (20-3) at No. 16 Glenn (17-8)

No. 29 Reagan (15-9) at No. 4 Grimsley (23-3)

No. 19 Northern Guilford (16-8) at No. 14 Asheville Roberson (18-7)

No. 27 Davie County (13-10) at No. 6 East Forsyth (20-5)

No. 26 Page (11-11) at No. 7 Alexander Central (22-4)

No. 23 Reynolds (14-13) at No. 10 North Mecklenburg (22-4)

No. 18 Mount Tabor (18-8) at No. 15 Ragsdale (19-6)

No. 31 Northwest Guilford (13-10) at No. 2 Asheville Reynolds (21-4)

CLASS 3-A

No. 17 Dudley (20-8) at No. 16 North Iredell (17-8)

No. 24 Atkins (16-9) at No. 9 Ledford (15-5)

No. 28 West Henderson (14-11) at No. 5 Smith (22-5)

No. 19 Southern Guilford (17-9) at No. 14 Kings Mountain (16-10)

CLASS 2-A

No. 28 Reidsville (10-10) at No. 5 Salisbury (18-4)

No. 19 Andrews (15-8) at No. 14 Forbush (20-5)

No. 23 Mount Pleasant (15-10) at No. 10 Morehead (17-6)

No. 18 Maiden (20-7) at No. 15 Walkertown (15-9)

CLASS 1-A

No. 21 Murphy (11-13) at No. 12 Bishop McGuinness (19-8)

No. 27 Bethany Community (14-17) at No. 6 Bessemer City (20-4)

No. 18 Cornerstone Charter (16-9) at No. 15 North Stokes (17-7)

No. 31 Eastern Randolph (8-14) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (21-2)

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A

No. 17 Reagan (20-4) at No. 16 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (17-7)

No. 24 Southeast Guilford (13-10) at No. 9 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (20-4)

No. 20 Asheville (13-7) at No. 13 Southwest Guilford (19-4)

No. 29 Page (10-12) at No. 4 Charlotte Catholic (24-2)

No. 19 Reynolds (18-6) at No. 14 South Caldwell (12-8)

No. 26 Northwest Guilford (13-12) at No. 7 East Forsyth (22-3)

No. 23 Ragsdale (14-9) at No. 10 Alexander Central (21-4)

No. 31 Monroe Sun Valley (15-10) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (25-0)

CLASS 3-A

No. 29 Gastonia Huss (14-8) at No. 4 North Davidson (21-2)

No. 27 North Irdedell (13-11) at No. 6 Smith (25-2)

No. 22 Lenoir Hibriten (12-13) at No. 11 Oak Grove (20-5)

No. 26 Atkins (15-9) at No. 7 Monroe Parkwood (20-5)

No. 18 Lake Norman Charter (12-7) at No. 15 Rockingham County (20-4)

CLASS 2-A

No. 24 McMichael (14-9) at No. 9 Andrews (19-3)

No. 20 Reidsville (12-9) at No. 13 Forbush (18-8)

CLASS 1-A

No. 28 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (8-11) at No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (20-6)

No. 27 N.C. Leadership Academy (10-12) at No. 5 Mooresville Langtree Charter (20-7)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mask required: Guilford Board of Health drops mandate
Z-no-digital

No mask required: Guilford Board of Health drops mandate

The move opens the way for Guilford County Schools to also make masks optional. Superintendent Sharon Contreras has indicated she would recommend making masks optional in schools beginning March 7 if the county ended the mandate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert