NCHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

No. 28 West Henderson (14-11) at No. 5 Smith (22-5)

No. 19 Southern Guilford (17-9) at No. 14 Kings Mountain (16-10)

CLASS 2-A

No. 28 Reidsville (10-10) at No. 5 Salisbury (18-4)

No. 19 Andrews (15-8) at No. 14 Forbush (20-5)

No. 23 Mount Pleasant (15-10) at No. 10 Morehead (17-6)

No. 18 Maiden (20-7) at No. 15 Walkertown (15-9)

CLASS 1-A

No. 21 Murphy (11-13) at No. 12 Bishop McGuinness (19-8)

No. 27 Bethany Community (14-17) at No. 6 Bessemer City (20-4)

No. 18 Cornerstone Charter (16-9) at No. 15 North Stokes (17-7)

No. 31 Eastern Randolph (8-14) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (21-2)

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A

No. 17 Reagan (20-4) at No. 16 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (17-7)

No. 24 Southeast Guilford (13-10) at No. 9 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (20-4)