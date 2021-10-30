 Skip to main content
NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Friday's games

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 32 Page (4-6) at No. 1 Cornelius Hough (10-0)

No. 17 West Forsyth (5-4) at No. 16 South Mecklenburg (8-2)

No. 24 Davie County (6-4) at No. 9 Asheville (8-2)

No. 28 Charlotte Providence (6-4) at No. 5 Glenn (7-2)

No. 20 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at No. 13 East Forsyth (8-1)

No. 29 Northwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (7-2)

No. 22 Lake Norman (7-3) at No. 11 Northern Guilford (9-1)

No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-2) at No. 15 Reagan (7-3)

No. 31 Concord Cox Mill (5-5) at No. 2 Grimsley (10-0)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 32 Southern Guilford (4-6) at No. 1 Canton Pisgah (9-1)

No. 17 Eastern Guilford (7-2) at No. 16 Belmont South Point (7-3)

No. 24 Rockingham County (5-4) at No. 9 Monroe Parkwood (5-2)

No. 28 West Henderson (3-7) at No. 5 North Davidson (6-3)

No. 30 North Henderson (4-6) at No. 3 Dudley (9-1)

No. 18 East Lincoln (7-3) at No. 15 Oak Grove (7-2)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 21 McMichael (7-3) at No. 12 Burns (7-3)

No. 29 Randleman (4-6) at No. 4 Reidsville (9-0)

No. 27 North Forsyth (5-5) at No. 6 Salisbury (9-0)

No. 23 West Stokes (5-4) at No. 10 Concord Robinson (9-1)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8) at No. 4 Robbinsville (6-3)

No. 23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7) at No. 10 Andrews (6-3)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

