NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

No. 17 Eastern Guilford (7-2) at No. 16 Belmont South Point (7-3)

No. 24 Rockingham County (5-4) at No. 9 Monroe Parkwood (5-2)

No. 28 West Henderson (3-7) at No. 5 North Davidson (6-3)

No. 30 North Henderson (4-6) at No. 3 Dudley (9-1)

No. 18 East Lincoln (7-3) at No. 15 Oak Grove (7-2)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 21 McMichael (7-3) at No. 12 Burns (7-3)

No. 29 Randleman (4-6) at No. 4 Reidsville (9-0)

No. 27 North Forsyth (5-5) at No. 6 Salisbury (9-0)

No. 23 West Stokes (5-4) at No. 10 Concord Robinson (9-1)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8) at No. 4 Robbinsville (6-3)

No. 23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7) at No. 10 Andrews (6-3)

