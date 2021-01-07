Online extras: MASTER Jan 7, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Find more entertainments stories at greensboro.com/gotriad.• xx• xx 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Z-no-digital Charlotte could see a violence interrupters program in 2021, but what is it? Dec 31, 2020 CHARLOTTE — When Charlotte City Council reconvenes in the new year, a priority for members will be getting a violence interruption program off… Z-no-digital Rockingham school board fires longtime superintendent Dec 16, 2020 WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Education voted 4-3 after a closed session Monday night to fire Rodney Shotwell, longtime superinte… Z-no-digital NC immigrants with temporary status get 'Christmas miracle,' but future uncertain Dec 22, 2020 RALEIGH — Just weeks ago, Glenda Polanco received news she described as nothing short of a Christmas miracle.