Pet Events calendar - MASTER

PET EVENTS

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Wednesday - Drive-thru vaccine clinic

The Humane Society of the Piedmont will host a drive-thru vaccine clinic 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at their facility, 4527 W. Wendover Ave.

One-year rabies vaccinations will be free until supplies last.

Friday - Pet food donation drive-thru

The Humane Society of the Piedmont will host a pet food donation drive-thru 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at their facility, 4527 W. Wendover Ave.

Please consider driving through and making a donation of dog or cat food (wet or dry). All donations will be distributed to local food banks to help pet owners in need.

Specifically, these donations will be used to help alleviate the hardship caused for many during the pandemic. Donations can also be sent via Amazon to the same address listed above.

