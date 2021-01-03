Pet Events calendar - MASTER

 Skip to main content
Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Wednesday - Drive-thru vaccine clinic

The Humane Society of the Piedmont will host a drive-thru vaccine clinic 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at their facility, 4527 W. Wendover Ave.

One-year rabies vaccinations will be free until supplies last.

Friday - Pet food donation drive-thru

The Humane Society of the Piedmont will host a pet food donation drive-thru 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at their facility, 4527 W. Wendover Ave.

Please consider driving through and making a donation of dog or cat food (wet or dry). All donations will be distributed to local food banks to help pet owners in need.

Specifically, these donations will be used to help alleviate the hardship caused for many during the pandemic. Donations can also be sent via Amazon to the same address listed above.

Saddle Up with Santa: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9, HorseFriends, 5920 Khaki Place, Summerfield. Photos with Santa and horses, pony rides, hayride, games and refreshments. Admission, $1. Activities are assorted ticket amounts. Benefits HorseFriends Therapeutic Riding Program. www.horsefriendsnc.org.

Cat Adoption Fairs: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Petsmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. 336-549-2186.

Cat Adoption Fairs: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, Petsmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. 336-549-2186.

Cat Adoption Fairs: 1-4 p.m. Sundays, both Petsmarts, 2641 Lawndale Drive and 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. 336-549-2186.

Cat Adoption Events: 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays, Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

Dog Adoption Fairs: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Petsmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animals Rescue. 336-509-7573.

SPCA of the Triad Pet Adoption Fair: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Pet Supermarket, 3316 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. 336-375-3222.

SPCA of the Triad Pet Adoption Fair: 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Petco, 4217 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro. 336-375-3222.

SPCA of the Triad Pet Adoption Fair: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. 336-375-3222.

