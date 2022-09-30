Queen Elizabeth had love of birds she shared with this NC resident

RALEIGH — Millions recently watched the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, mourning the loss of a woman they never met.

But one North Carolina resident did meet her, bonding with the animal-loving monarch.

Dr. David Jones, who retired as director of the N.C. Zoo in 2015, first met the queen when he was a boy chorister at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. He missed by a year joining the choir in time to sing at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

But he performed with the choir at the palace several times, and the queen often attended special services at the cathedral where the choir would sing. “I got to meet her many times,” Jones said from his home in Asheboro. “As a boy I was very much in awe.”

He would have many more occasions to meet with the queen and others in the royal family as an adult.

“Fast forward 30 years,” Jones said, to when he was running the London Zoo and chairman of the board of several animal conservation and animal welfare charities of which the queen was a patron. Jones often introduced her majesty as the guest of honor at receptions for those groups, he said.

“And every time we opened a new exhibit at the zoo, usually she and Prince Phillip would do the opening and then walk about and have a reception and all of that,” Jones said. “There were probably three or four of those.”

As senior veterinarian at the London Zoo, one of Jones’s tasks was to be an advisor on the waterfowl collection at Buckingham Palace in the 1970s.

“I remember going one time to consult with the head gardener on how to feed the flamingos,” Jones said, referring to a small flock that lived on one of the lakes at the palace. “They’re very specialized feeders, and I had done quite a bit of work on flamingos.”

It was a wet day, and as Jones and the gardener were talking, Jones noticed someone approaching, “this figure in a long scarf and rain coat,” the queen.

“She had taken an interest in what are we going to do about the flamingos.”

Jones’ advice must have been spot-on, as the flamingos thrived until a fox slipped onto the property and wiped out the whole flock.

Through his role at the London zoo, Jones also knew Prince Phillip, the queen’s husband, who served on the board of the zoo society and also on an animal welfare group Jones worked with. He met Princess Diana, who took William and Harry to the zoo several times a year when they were young.

Jones said it appeared to him that Queen Elizabeth disliked “all the pageantry, the fuss and bother,” that went with her position. At heart, he said, she seemed genuinely interested in everything and enjoyed asking questions of people who knew more about something than she did.

“She was a remarkable person,” Jones said, “a remarkable leader. These are sad days. But as the Brits would say, she was 96. She had a good innings.”