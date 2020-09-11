On the Air
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: F1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice (ESPN)
8:55 a.m.: F1, Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 (NBC Sports)
5 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 (NBC Sports)
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Federated Auto Parts 400 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: Korean, KIA Tigers vs. NC Dinos (ESPN2)
12:55 a.m.: Korean, KIA Tigers vs. NC Dions (ESPN2)
BOWLING
6 p.m.: PBA Tour Finals (CBS Sports)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: Tour de France (CNBC)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
2 p.m.: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)
9:30 p.m.: Champions, Sanford International (Golf)
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.: Irish Champion Stakes (FS2)
MLB
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami (MLB)
7 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox (FS1)
8 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers (WGHP)
NBA PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas (WXII)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Sydney vs. Newcastle (FS2)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Fulham (NBC Sports)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Leeds United at Liverpool (WXII)
3 p.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at West Ham United (Peacock)
3:30 p.m.: NWSL, OL Reign at Portland Thorns (WFMY)
3:30 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at Columbus Crew SC (UNI)
7 p.m.: MLS, FC Cincinnati at New York City FC (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at D.C. United (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: USL, Charlotte Independence at Birmingham Legion FC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna (UNI)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC (Fox Sports Southeast, ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, America vs. Toluca (UNI)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN3)
4 p.m.: U.S. Open women's singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)
WNBA
Noon: Washington vs. New York (NBA)
3 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles (NBA)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.