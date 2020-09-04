AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: F1, Italian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)
11:30 a.m.: IMSA, Michelin GT Challenge (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (WXII)
2 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals qualifying (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: IMSA, Michelin GT Challenge (NBC Sports)
BOWLING
6 p.m.: PBA Tour Finals (CBS Sports)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Marshall (ESPN)
1:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at Army (CBS Sports)
4:30 p.m.: SMU at Texas State (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Houston Baptist at North Texas (ESPN3)
8 p.m.: Arkansas State at Memphis (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Texas-El Paso (ESPN3)
CYCLING
8 a.m.: Tour de France (WXII)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
2 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: Kentucky Derby (WXII)
4 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
MLB
4 p.m.: San Diego at Oakland (WGHP)
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, DH (MLB)
7 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Fox Sports South, ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (FS1, Fox Sports Southeast)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Houston (MLB)
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m: Toronto vs. Boston (TNT)
9 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)
NHL PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia (WXII)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Canberra vs. Sydney (FS1)
SOCCER
8:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations, Armenia at North Macedonia (ESPNews)
Noon: UEFA Nations, England at Iceland (WXLV)
Noon: Canadian Premier, Valour vs. Forge (FS2)
1 p.m.: NWSL, Sky Blue FC at Washington Spirit (WFMY)
2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Croatia at Portugal (WXLV)
7 p.m.: USL, North Carolina FC at Charlotte Independence (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC (WGHP)
8 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Houston Dynamo (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at San Jose Earthquakes (ESPN+)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
WNBA
10:30 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Atlanta, recorded (Fox Sports Southeast)
