AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: F1, Italian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)

11:30 a.m.: IMSA, Michelin GT Challenge (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (WXII)

2 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals qualifying (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: IMSA, Michelin GT Challenge (NBC Sports)

BOWLING

6 p.m.: PBA Tour Finals (CBS Sports)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Marshall (ESPN)

1:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at Army (CBS Sports)

4:30 p.m.: SMU at Texas State (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Houston Baptist at North Texas (ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Arkansas State at Memphis (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Texas-El Paso (ESPN3)

CYCLING

8 a.m.: Tour de France (WXII)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: Kentucky Derby (WXII)

4 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

MLB

4 p.m.: San Diego at Oakland (WGHP)

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, DH (MLB)

7 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Fox Sports South, ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (FS1, Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Houston (MLB)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m: Toronto vs. Boston (TNT)

9 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)

NHL PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia (WXII)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Canberra vs. Sydney (FS1)

SOCCER

8:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations, Armenia at North Macedonia (ESPNews)

Noon: UEFA Nations, England at Iceland (WXLV)

Noon: Canadian Premier, Valour vs. Forge (FS2)

1 p.m.: NWSL, Sky Blue FC at Washington Spirit (WFMY)

2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Croatia at Portugal (WXLV)

7 p.m.: USL, North Carolina FC at Charlotte Independence (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC (WGHP)

8 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Houston Dynamo (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at San Jose Earthquakes (ESPN+)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

WNBA

10:30 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Atlanta, recorded (Fox Sports Southeast)

