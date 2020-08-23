Ghassan's closes
After 45 years, Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats has permanently closed its flagship restaurant at 2501 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The restaurant was shut down when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants to close to indoor dining in March. But now, it will be closed permanently.
When the state entered Phase Two of reopening, the Fleihan family chose to keep the location closed. Meanwhile, the Battleground Avenue and Cornwallis Drive restaurants remained open.
"Without enough of a cushion to withstand months of closure, along with the costs of reopening, it leaves Ghassan's no choice but to close the West Gate City location permanently," the family said in the post.
Restaurants at 1605 Battleground Ave. and 400 E. Cornwallis Drive continue to operate. A kiosk at LeBauer Park, which is leased from the city of Greensboro, remains temporarily closed because of the pandemic.
Beer shop opens
Jennie Stencel, who operates The Idiot Box improvisational comedy club, opened Next Door Beer and Bottle Shop at 505 N. Greene St., right next door to the comedy club.
Stencel took over the former Beerthirty bottle shop as a complementary venue to the comedy club, which has been shut down since March when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered entertainment venues closed. Like so many other businesses, income ceased.
“We just didn’t have a bad six months. We went in the hole,” Stencel said.
She saw the beer and bottle shop as a way to help pay the bills.
The shop features 20 taps and four coolers of beer, wine and specialty drinks. The shop also offers growlers to go.
Stencel and her husband, Steve Lesser, who are members of the comedy club’s ensemble, have operated The Idiot Box for over 15 years.
Pizza spot opens
Times Square Pizza has opened at 101 Elmsley Meadows Lane in Greensboro.
The restaurant offers New York-style gourmet pizzas, including Margherita ($14 for 14-inch, $18 for 18-inch, $27 for 25-inch), Grilled Chicken Balsamic ($17-$31), Meat Lovers ($17-$33) and White ($14-$25). Or build your own cheese pizza ($11 for 14-inch, $14 for 16-inch Sicilian style or 18-inch New York style, $20 for 20-inch) with an extra charge for toppings.
Other dishes include stromboli ($9 medium, $17 large), spaghetti with meatballs ($12), chicken penne Alfredo ($12), baked ziti ($11) and lasagna ($10). Hot and cold subs are offered, including Chicken Philly ($9), Empire Cheesesteak ($9.50) and Italian ($9). Salads include chicken Caesar ($9), antipasto with a variety of toppings ($10) and Chef ($9).
Some specials include an 18-inch one-topping pizza and 10 wings for $23.99 or two 14-inch one-topping pizzas for $19.99.
Times Square offers delivery. Call 336-334-7473 or visit tsqpizza.com.
Open Streets continues
South Elm Street from Market to Lewis streets will be closed from 4 p.m. each Friday through 10 p.m. each Saturday through Sept. 5 for Open Streets, a pedestrian-friendly mall where retailers and restaurants will sell their wares and food. Participating restaurants will be placing tables outside to extend their limited dining capacity mandated by the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Visit www.downtowngreensboro.org.
