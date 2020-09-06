Triad breweries
win awards
Two Triad breweries took home Best of Show awards at the recent North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild’s ninth annual N.C. Brewers' Cup Competition.
Brown Truck Brewery in High Point won an American lager award for its No. 10 American Light Lager and Foothills Brewing in Winston-Salem took a wood-aged beer medal for its Dead & Berried Blackberry Imperial Stout.
Both Brown Truck and Foothills were among other Triad breweries to take home awards at the competition, including Little Brother Brewing and Pig Pounder Brewery in Greensboro and Four Saints Brewing Company in Asheboro.
Other Triad winners are:
- Session IPA medal for Foothills Brewing’s HopJob Session IPA
- Session IPA medal for Little Brother’s Casual Sesh
- European wheat beer medal for Little Brother’s Civil Rest
- European wheat beer medal for Four Saints’s Hedrick's
- Porter and British brown medal for Pig Pounder’s Boar Brown
- Stout medal for Foothills Brewing’s Barrel Aged Sexual Chocolate Imperial Stout
- American amber and brown ale medal for Four Saints’ Potter's Clay
- Specialty fruit and fruit and spice medal for Pig Pounder’s Habanero Lime Wheat Pig
- Smoked beer medal for Pig Pounder’s Paloma Pig
- Smoked Beer medal for Little Brother’s The Big Slow
- N.C. Home-Grown Beer medal for Little Brother’s Quest for the Mole Grail
For a complete list, visit www.ncbeer.org.
Mexican
eatery reopens
Rio Grande Mexican Kitchen on New Garden Road in Greensboro has moved to its new address at 1635 New Garden Road, the space formerly Ham's at Garden Creek Center. It moved from nearby Jefferson Village shopping center.
Rio Grande features an extensive Mexican and Tex-Mex-inspired menu of beef, pork, chicken and seafood.
The restaurant is open daily. Phone is 336-856-7467. Website is riograndekitchen.com.
The New Garden Road location is a sister restaurant to 6909 Downwind Road in Greensboro.
Tickets on sale
for seafood boil
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will hold Coast to Curb To-Go Seafood Celebration, a sea-to-table Low Country-style seafood boil, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
The to-go meal features seasoned and steamed peel-and-eat N.C. shrimp, potatoes, corn on the cob, smoked sausage, slaw, fresh hush puppies and cocktail sauce.
Tickets for a meal to serve two people are $50 and must be bought in advance at ticketmegreensboro.com or from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the market. A pick-up time must be scheduled.
KFC suspends slogan
Kentucky Fried Chicken has suspended its "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan amid the pandemic. After 64 years of using the slogan, the company announced last week it deemed it "the most inappropriate slogan for 2020." The company said it will bring the slogan back when the time is right.
Spicy chicken debut
McDonald's is debuting Spicy Chicken McNuggets along with Mighty Hot Sauce and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. Both will be available starting Sept. 16 for a limited time at participating restaurants.
The McNuggets' coating is made with cayenne and chili peppers. The hot sauce features a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis. The Chips Ahoy! McFlurry is made with Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces in snack and regular sizes.
