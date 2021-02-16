So soon? Guilford, other counties brace for second wave of icy weather on Thursday.

The National Weather Service's Blacksburg office has issued a winter storm watch for Rockingham County and other areas on both sides of the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Those areas could see 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation plus a quarter inch of ice.

Despite the military park being closed since Sunday because of storm damage, people were still making use of the trails.

"It's like an obstacle course. We're going over, we're going under. It's pretty fun," said Mary Ann McDonald, who was walking in the park Tuesday with a friend. "We feel safe here and we're up for a challenge."

Hill, however, said people should heed signs of closed trails for safety reasons.

Along with the hazards created by downed trees, there are others in precarious positions that could still fall, he warned. And the muddy ground and wet leaves pose a risk, too.

Also, with the main road still blocked by fallen trees, emergency crews would have a difficult time reaching anyone who is injured within the park, Hill said.

He encouraged people who normally use the military park to "vary their routine slightly and find a safer place" to exercise until the area has been cleaned up.

Staff Writers John Newsom and Woody Marshall and The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

