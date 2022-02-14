Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston, Dudley's Isaiah Monroe win NCHSAA indoor track titles

WINSTON-SALEM — Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston and Dudley's Isaiah Monroe won titles last week in the NCHSAA indoor track and field championships at JDL Fast Track.

Monroe, who also finished second in the 55-meter dash, won the 300 in Class 3-A and helped the Panthers win the 4X200 and 4X400 relays as they finished second overall. Blackston was the 3-A champion in the 55 hurdles, and the Dudley girls won the 4X200 relay.

Also in Class 3-A, Jacob Murphy won the pole vault to give Oak Grove its first track and field state championship.

In Class 4-A, Mount Tabor's Terrell Robinson won two sprints and Parkland's Ija Mumford won two jumping events.

Robinson, a senior who has the nation's fastest indoor time this season in the 55-meter dash, lowered his time in that event with a clocking of 6.24 seconds. Robinson also won the 300 in 35.25 to help the Spartans finish second in Class 4-A. Mumford doubled in the long jump and triple jump to help the Mustangs finish third among Class 4-A girls teams.

Other area winners in Class 4-A were West Forsyth's Tyson Adams in the boys long jump and Davie County's Spencer Williams in the boys shot put.