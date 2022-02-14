 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston, Dudley's Isaiah Monroe win NCHSAA indoor track titles
0 Comments

Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston, Dudley's Isaiah Monroe win NCHSAA indoor track titles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

WINSTON-SALEM — Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston and Dudley's Isaiah Monroe won titles last week in the NCHSAA indoor track and field championships at JDL Fast Track.

Monroe, who also finished second in the 55-meter dash, won the 300 in Class 3-A and helped the Panthers win the 4X200 and 4X400 relays as they finished second overall. Blackston was the 3-A champion in the 55 hurdles, and the Dudley girls won the 4X200 relay.

Also in Class 3-A, Jacob Murphy won the pole vault to give Oak Grove its first track and field state championship.

In Class 4-A, Mount Tabor's Terrell Robinson won two sprints and Parkland's Ija Mumford won two jumping events.

Robinson, a senior who has the nation's fastest indoor time this season in the 55-meter dash, lowered his time in that event with a clocking of 6.24 seconds. Robinson also won the 300 in 35.25 to help the Spartans finish second in Class 4-A. Mumford doubled in the long jump and triple jump to help the Mustangs finish third among Class 4-A girls teams.

Other area winners in Class 4-A were West Forsyth's Tyson Adams in the boys long jump and Davie County's Spencer Williams in the boys shot put. 

In Class 2-A/1-A, Walkertown won the girls 4X200 relay.

NCHSAA INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

At JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem

CLASS 4-A

BOYS

Area teams

4. Mount Tabor                   41

9. Reagan                          20

T11. West Forsyth              16

T16. Davie County              13

T20. Western Guilford           8

T24. Parkland                      7

T42. Glenn                          3

Area top-eight individuals

55-meter hurdles: 4. Kobe Mack (Park), 8.04 seconds; 7. Ocir Black (Park), 8.25. 55-meter dash: 1. Terrell Robinson (MT), 6.24 seconds. 300: 1. Robinson (MT), 35.25. Shot put: 1. Spencer Williams (DC), 57 feet, 1¾ inches; 6. Jahnaul Ritzie (Gl), 48-2. Long jump: 1. Tyson Adams (WF), 23-1; 3. Andrew Steele (Rea), 21-9¾; 4. V.J. Wilkins (Rea), 21-2¾. Triple jump: 2. Javariante Core (WG), 43-1¾; 5. Steele (Rea), 43-5; 7. John Thacker (Rea), 42-10. High jump: T5. Bryson Robinson (DC), Jodan Wolverton (MT), 6-1. 4X800 relay: 2. Mount Tabor, 8:07.49; 6. Reagan, 8:18.46. 4X200 relay: 3. West Forsyth, 1:33.49. 4X400 relay: 3. Mount Tabor, 3:32.21.

GIRLS

Area teams

3. Parkland                        37

T15. Mount Tabor               11

T28. Grimsley                     5

T28. Southwest Guilford      5

T33. West Forsyth             3.5

Area top-eight individuals

55-meter hurdles: 7. Ziyah Etchison (Park), 7.25 seconds. 500: 5. Megan Hatcher (Park), 1:18.50. 1,000: 7. Eliza Brand (MT), 3:05.06. 300: 3. Etchison (Park), 40.62. 3,200: 8. Joiner Evans (MT), 11:18.15. Shot put: 4. Tamya Davidson (SW), 34 feet, ¼ inch. Long jump: 1. Ija Mumford (Park), 17-1. Triple jump: 1. Mumford (Park), 37-11. High jump: 4. Audrey Jenkins (Gr), 5-2. Pole vault: T5. Haley Hanes (WF), 11-0. 4X800 relay: 2. Mount Tabor, 9:37.01. 4X200 relay: 5. Parkland, 1:45.23. 4X400 relay: 8. Parkland, 4:09.93.

CLASS 3-A

BOYS

Area teams

2. Dudley                         52

T9. Southern Guilford        19

13. Oak Grove                  14

T41. Atkins                        1

Area top-eight individuals

55-meter hurdles: 1. Nick Blackston (SG), 7.86 seconds; 5. Jonathan Smith (Du), 8.30. 55-meter dash: 2. Isaiah Monroe (Du), 6.46; 4. R.J. Baker (Du), 6.62. 300: 1. Isaiah Monroe (Du), 34.22; 4. Le'Ezra Brown (Du), 37.41. 500: 3. Kameron Austin (SG), 1:09.46. Shot put: 6. James Squires (SG), 43 feet, 7½ inches. Pole vault: 1. Jacob Murphy (OG), 13-0; 5. Carter Tyree (OG), 11-6. 4X800 relay: 8. Atkins, 8:46.66. 4X200 relay: 1. Dudley, 1:32.86. 4X400 relay: 1. Dudley, 3:33.94.

GIRLS

Area teams

4. Dudley                          43

15. Southern Guilford         11

Area top-eight individuals

55-meter hurdles: 2. Senadzi Rankin (Du), 8.73 seconds. 55-meter dash: 3. Sadiyah McGregor (Du), 7.40; 6. Tianna Spinks (SG), 7.47. 300: 2. Spinks (SG), 41.51; 3. McGregor (Du), 42.85. Shot put: 7. Noelle Millner (Du), 32 feet, 10½ inches. Long jump: 4. Rankin (Du), 16-10½. Triple jump: 6. Gabrielle Cheek (Du), 33-11; 7. Serenitie Johnson (Du), 33-4; 8. Tanzania Washington (Du), 33-2. 4X200 relay: 1. Dudley, 1:45.87.

CLASS 2-A/1-A

BOYS

Area teams

T26. Cornerstone Charter     8

29. Carver                          7

Area top-eight individuals

55-meter dash: 6. Jamaari Blackburn (Carv), 6.67 seconds. 300: 5. Blackburn (Carv), 37.19. 1,600: 2. Ben Resler (CC), 9:58.49.

GIRLS

Area teams

10. Walkertown                  23

T18. Winston-Salem Prep    10

34. Millennium Charter       4.5

Area top-eight individuals

55-meter hurdles: 3. Mariah Perry (Walk), 8.83 seconds. 55-meter dash: 7. Damyja Ortiz (WSP), 7.49. 500: 2. Ortiz (WSP), 1:22.04. 300: 6. Kyah Newton Roseboro (Walk), 44.40. Long jump: 5. Madison Minga Perry (WSP), 16 feet, 10 inches. High jump: 4. Ava Utt (MC), 4-8. 4X200 relay: 1. Walkertown, 1:48.23.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert