NFL
Washington has hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history. At 38, he becomes the NFL’s youngest team president and will run the organization’s business operations with coach Ron Rivera maintaining control over football decisions. Washington’s hiring of Wright drew a commendation from the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which seeks to promote diversity in NFL. Chairman Harry Carson and executive director Rod Graves called it a “historic event.” ...
ESPN's new “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will debut on Sept. 14 when they call the late game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. The three called the Denver-Oakland game in last season’s Week 1 doubleheader. They replace the duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. While ratings had increased for the Monday night game the past two seasons, the announcing was widely criticized.
COLLEGES
Duke's Wendell Moore, North Carolina's Armando Bacot and High Point's John-Michael Wright are three of the players who will be part of a National Association of Basketball Coaches coalition to provide feedback on a variety of issues, the latest example of student-athletes gaining a greater voice both on and off the court. ...
Tyler Strafaci, who won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday in Oregon, is a rising senior at Georgia Tech.
TENNIS
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the U.S. Open, saying she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic also will not play in the event, which begins Aug. 31.
