AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
9:55 a.m.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Henry Ford Health System 200 (FS1)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN)
GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN+)
10 a.m.: European, English Championship (Golf)
1 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN, ESPN app)
4 p.m.: LPGA, Marathon Classic (Golf)
7 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Portland Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
6:30 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (MLB)
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast, ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Texas (FS1)
9:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
NBA
1 p.m.: Utah vs. San Antonio (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis (NBA)
6:30 p.m.: Orlando vs. Philadelphia (TNT)
9 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto (TNT)
NHL
Noon: New York Islanders vs. Florida (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Nashville vs. Arizona (NHL, NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal (NBC Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Edmonton vs. Chicago (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Toronto vs. Columbus (NHL)
10:30 p.m.: Vancouver vs. Minnesota (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:40 p.m.: Champions, Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Champions, Juventus vs. Olympique Lyonnais (CBS Sports)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)
WNBA
7 p.m.: New York vs. Washington (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas (ESPN2)
