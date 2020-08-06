AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

9:55 a.m.: F1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Henry Ford Health System 200 (FS1)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN)

GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN+)

10 a.m.: European, English Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN, ESPN app)

4 p.m.: LPGA, Marathon Classic (Golf)

7 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Portland Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

6:30 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (MLB)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast, ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Texas (FS1)

9:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

NBA

1 p.m.: Utah vs. San Antonio (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis (NBA)

6:30 p.m.: Orlando vs. Philadelphia (TNT)

9 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto (TNT)

NHL

Noon: New York Islanders vs. Florida (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Nashville vs. Arizona (NHL, NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal (NBC Sports)

6:30 p.m.: Edmonton vs. Chicago (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Toronto vs. Columbus (NHL)

10:30 p.m.: Vancouver vs. Minnesota (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:40 p.m.: Champions, Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Champions, Juventus vs. Olympique Lyonnais (CBS Sports)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)

WNBA

7 p.m.: New York vs. Washington (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas (ESPN2)

