AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Essendon vs. Brisbane (FS2)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos (ESPN)
GOLF
7 a.m.: European, Hero Open (Golf)
9 a.m.: LPGA, Drive on Championship (Golf)
11:30 a.m.: Champions, The Ally Challenge (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational (Golf)
7 p.m.: PGA, Barracuda Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: PLL, Chaos vs. Whipsnakes (NBC Sports)
MLB
2 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee (MLB)
7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees (MLB)
9 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco (ESPN2)
9:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: L.A.. Dodgers at Arizona, (MLB)
NBA
2:30 p.m.: Orlando vs. Brooklyn (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Portland (NBA)
6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Milwaukee (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Houston vs. Dallas (ESPN)
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC vs. Orlando City SC (FS1)
WNBA
7 p.m.: New York vs. Atlanta (NBA)
8 p.m.: Indiana vs. Dallas (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Phoenix (CBS Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.