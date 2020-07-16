AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: Essendon vs. Western (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Greater Western Sydney vs. Brisbane (FS2)
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Iowa 250s qualifying (NBC Sports)
9 p.m.: IndyCar, Iowa 250s (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers (ESPN)
GOLF
2:30 p.m.: PGA, The Memorial Tournament (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: Premier, Watford at West Ham United (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: USL, North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake (ESPN)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament (Tennis)
Noon: World Team, Chicago vs. New York (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: UTR Liga MAPFRE (Tennis)
7 p.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. Orlando (CBS Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.