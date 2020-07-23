Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 530 PM EDT. * AT 329 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE TOWNSEND MARINA, LAKE TOWNSEND, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, LAKE BRANDT, COLFAX AND BELEWS LAKE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&