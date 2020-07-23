AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: Port Adelaide vs. St. Kilda (FS1)

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Kansas Speedway 200 (FS1)

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 250 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.: Korean, Samsung Lions vs. Kia Tigers (ESPN)

GOLF

8 a.m.: European, British Masters (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (WFMY)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

3:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

LACROSSE

4 p.m.: PLL, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes (WXII)

7:30 p.m.: PLL, Chrome vs. Chaos (NBC Sports)

MLB

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (WGHP)

2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at St. Louis (MLB)

4 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (WGHP)

4 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets (Fox Sports South)

5 p.m.: Detroit at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Washington (WGHP)

9 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego (FS1)

NBA

Noon: Scrimmage, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando (NBA)

4 p.m.: Scrimmage, Miami vs. Utah (NBA)

RUGBY

3 a.m.: Hurricanes vs. Crusaders (ESPN2)

3:30 a.m.: NRL, Cronulla-Sutherland vs. St. George (FS1)

SOCCER

11 a.m.: Serie A, Parma at Brescia (ESPN+)

1:15 p.m.: Serie A, Inter at Genoa (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Napoli (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact vs. Orlando City SC (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna (UNI)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Leon at Guadalajara (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union (ESPN2)

TENNIS

Noon: World Team, Orange County vs. Springfield (CBS Sports)

Noon: Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)

WNBA

Noon: Seattle vs. New York (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Phoenix (WXLV)

5 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington (CBS Sports)

