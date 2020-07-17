Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ALAMANCE...SOUTHEASTERN GUILFORD AND NORTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT... AT 359 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 12 MILES SOUTH OF ELON, OR 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF GRAHAM, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SWEPSONVILLE, SUTPHIN, SAXAPAHAW AND SNOW CAMP. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 50 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&