AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: F1, British Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)

BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.: Korean, SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz (ESPN)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Angelo Leo (Showtime)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: European, Hero Open (Golf)

Noon: PGA, WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational (WFMY, ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Champions, Ally Challenge (Golf)

4:30 p.m.: LPGA, Drive on Championship (Golf)

7 p.m.: PGA, Barracuda Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

4 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

6 p.m.: Horse Racing (FS2)

9 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (NBC Sports)

LACROSSE

1 p.m.: PLL, Atlas vs. Redwoods (WXII)

MLB

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Detroit (FS1, Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees (WGHP)

7 p.m.: New York Mets at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

9:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco, in progress (MLB)

NBA

1 p.m.: Miami vs. Denver (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Oklahoma City (ESPN)

6 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto (ESPN)

NHL

Noon: New York Rangers vs. Carolina (Fox Sports South)

3 p.m.: Chicago vs. Edmonton (WXII)

4 p.m.: Florida vs. New York Islanders (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh (WXII)

10:30 p.m.: Winnipeg vs. Calgary (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

3 a.m.: SR, Crusaders vs. Chiefs (ESPN2)

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Manly-Warringah vs. Penrith (FS1)

11:30 p.m.: SR, Blues vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)

SOCCER

11:50 a.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Brescia (ESPN+)

12:20 p.m.: FA Cup final, Chelsea vs. Arsenal at London (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Juventus (ESPN+)

2:35 p.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Napoli (ESPN+)

2:35 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at AC Milan (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: USL Championship, Birmingham Legion FC at North Carolina FC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Liga MX, Pachuca at Tigres (UNI)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, UNAM at Atlas (UNI)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers (FS1)

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.: Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)

2 p.m.: World Team semifinal, New York vs. Philadelphia (CBS Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)

5 p.m.: World Team semifinal, Chicago vs. Colorado (CBS Sports)

WNBA

4 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Connecticut (NBA)

6 p.m.: Washington vs. Chicago (NBA)

8 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Seattle (CBS Sports)

