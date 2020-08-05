AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix qualifying (FS2)

1 p.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix round 7 (FS2)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers (ESPN)

GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN+)

10 a.m.: European, English Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: LPGA, Marathon Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN, ESPN app)

4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)

7 p.m.: PGA, Portland Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Pittsburgh (MLB)

3:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle (MLB)

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Kansas City (WGHP)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

NBA

1:30 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Sacramento (NBA)

4 p.m.: Miami vs. Milwaukee (TNT)

6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas (TNT)

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston (TNT)

NHL

2:30 p.m.: Vancouver vs. Minnesota (NHL)

4 p.m.: Washington vs. Philadelphia (NBC Sports)

6:30 p.m.: Vegas vs. St. Louis (NHL)

8 p.m.: Toronto vs. Columbus (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Calgary vs. Winnipeg (CNBC)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: MLS semifinal, Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United FC (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Tigres UANL (FS1)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)

WNBA

6 p.m.: Seattle vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Dallas, recorded (NBA)

10 p.m.: Chicago vs. Phoenix (ESPN2)

Tags

Load comments