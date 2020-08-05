AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix qualifying (FS2)
1 p.m.: Formula E, Berlin ePrix round 7 (FS2)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers (ESPN)
GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN+)
10 a.m.: European, English Championship (Golf)
1 p.m.: LPGA, Marathon Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA Championship (ESPN, ESPN app)
4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur (Golf)
7 p.m.: PGA, Portland Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Pittsburgh (MLB)
3:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle (MLB)
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Kansas City (WGHP)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
NBA
1:30 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Sacramento (NBA)
4 p.m.: Miami vs. Milwaukee (TNT)
6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas (TNT)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston (TNT)
NHL
2:30 p.m.: Vancouver vs. Minnesota (NHL)
4 p.m.: Washington vs. Philadelphia (NBC Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Vegas vs. St. Louis (NHL)
8 p.m.: Toronto vs. Columbus (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Calgary vs. Winnipeg (CNBC)
SOCCER
8 p.m.: MLS semifinal, Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United FC (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Tigres UANL (FS1)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Palermo Open (Tennis)
WNBA
6 p.m.: Seattle vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Dallas, recorded (NBA)
10 p.m.: Chicago vs. Phoenix (ESPN2)
