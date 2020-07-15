BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. Kiwoom Heroes (ESPN2)
BOXING
8 p.m: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap (ESPN)
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: PGA, Memorial Tournament (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Memorial Tournament (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Sydney vs. Canberra (FS1)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: MLS, FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United FC (ESPN)
12:55 p.m.: Premier, Sheffield United at Leicester City (NBC Sports)
1 p.m.: Premier, Aston Villa at Everton (Peacock)
1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Torina (ESPN)
3:10 p.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)
3:15 p.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Southampton (Peacock)
3:45 p.m.: Internazionale at SPAL (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact (FS1)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew SC (FS1)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)
3 p.m.: World Team, Springfield vs. Washington (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: World Team, New York vs. Orlando (CBS Sports)
