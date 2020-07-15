BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. Kiwoom Heroes (ESPN2)

BOXING

8 p.m: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap (ESPN)

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: PGA, Memorial Tournament (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: PGA, Memorial Tournament (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Sydney vs. Canberra (FS1)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: MLS, FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United FC (ESPN)

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Sheffield United at Leicester City (NBC Sports)

1 p.m.: Premier, Aston Villa at Everton (Peacock)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Torina (ESPN)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

3:15 p.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Southampton (Peacock)

3:45 p.m.: Internazionale at SPAL (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact (FS1)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew SC (FS1)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)

3 p.m.: World Team, Springfield vs. Washington (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: World Team, New York vs. Orlando (CBS Sports)

