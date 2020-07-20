BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. KT Wiz (ESPN2)

BOWLING

7 p.m.: King of the Lanes (FS1)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (ESPN)

MLB

2 p.m.: Preseason, Houston at Kansas City (MLB)

7 p.m.: Preseason, Miami at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Preseason, Colorado at Texas (MLB)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: MLS, New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC (ESPN)

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Watford (NBC Sports)

1:30 p.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Atalanta (ESPN)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

3:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Sassuolo (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC vs. Atlanta United FC (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact (ESPN2)

TENNIS

9 a.m.: World Team, Orlando vs. Washington (ESPN2)

Noon: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)

7 p.m.: World Team, Orange County vs. Las Vegas (CBS Sports)

