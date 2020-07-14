AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, All-Star Open (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, All-Star Race (FS1)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. Kiwoom Heroes (ESPN)
SOCCER
1 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Burnley (Peacock)
1 p.m.: Premier, AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City (Peacock)
1 p.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United (Peacock)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Bologna (ESPN+)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Parma at AC Milan (ESPN+)
1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Sampdoria (ESPN)
3:15 p.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Arsenal (Peacock)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at Lecce (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Sassuolo (ESPN+)
3:35 p.m.: Serie A, Hellas Verona at AS Roma (ESPN+)
3:35 p.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Udinese (ESPN+)
