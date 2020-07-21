BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Lotte Giants vs. SK Wyverns (ESPN2)
BOWLING
8 p.m.: King of the Lanes (FS1)
GOLF
7 a.m.: Betfred British Masters (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
4 p.m.: Preseason, Miami at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, in progress (MLB)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake (ESPN)
12:55 p.m.: Premier, West Ham United at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Parma (ESPN+)
3:10 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Sampdoria (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at Inter Milan (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at SPAL (ESPN+)
3:35 p.m.: Serie A, Hellas Verona at Torino (ESPN+)
3:35 p.m.: Serie A, Brescia at Lecce (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: USL, Pittsburgh vs. Indianapolis (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Cincinnati FC (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids (ESPN)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. New York (ESPN2)
Noon: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)
7 p.m.: World Team, Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia (CBS Sports)
